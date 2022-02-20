Matthew Perry opens up about drinking problems and romance rumors in new book

Matthew Perry speaks to Courteney Cox about alcoholism and alleged romance

The autobiography Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing is out in November. It is available for pre-order on Amazon.

Matthew Perry was at the Friends reunion in 2021.

Matthew Perry will publish an autobiography this year. The celebrity actor, who played Chandler Bing on ‘Friends,’ will open up about some of the worst addictions he had while filming, as well as the romance rumors attributed to him. In February of this year, he wrote on Twitter that this was the right way to tell the best and worst events of his life in the first person.

“A lot has been written about me in the past. I thought it was the best time to learn everything about me. The highs were highs, the lows were also lows. But I lived to tell the story, even though at times it felt like I didn’t want to. It’s all there.”

So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was about time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were deep. But I lived to tell the story, even if at times it seemed I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here. My apologies that it’s not a pop-up book. pic.twitter.com/q4qYd7Zp6t

— Matthew Perry (@MatthewPerry) February 10, 2022

The picture of the book, titled “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” appears in the shared message. The release date has also been announced: November 1, 2022. The work is available for pre-order now on Amazon and can be ordered via the Spanish version of the platform for Portugal. It costs €27.45.

According to US Weekly, Matthew Perry won’t be hiding anything in this book. The actor is open about the drinking problem during filming of the series, but also about the recent cast reunion for HBO that brought back their alleged romance with actress Courteney Cox.

In a 2013 interview, Perry had already broached the subject of alcohol when he revealed that after his rehab he can’t remember anything that happened in the three years of making Friends.