Matthew Perry once fell asleep while shooting a ‘Friends’ scene, but says he was saved by Matt LeBlanc before anyone noticed

Matthew Perry stated he as soon as fell asleep whereas capturing a espresso store scene in “Buddies.”

The actor, who was battling habit, stated Matt LeBlanc woke him earlier than anybody observed.

The anecdote is shared by Perry in his upcoming memoir “Buddies, Lovers and the Huge Horrible Factor.”

Within the depths of his habit, Matthew Perry stated he as soon as fell asleep halfway via a scene in “Buddies,” however was saved by Matt LeBlanc.

Perry, 53, opens up in regards to the toll his habit to opioids and alcohol took on his physique and profession in his upcoming memoir “Buddies, Lovers and the Huge Horrible Factor,” slated for a November 1 launch. Insider beforehand reported that the actor revealed how his wrestle practically grew to become deadly after his colon burst from opioid use when he was 49.

Nonetheless, in response to an excerpt from his guide printed by The Sunday Instances, his battle with habit started many years earlier than and overlapped together with his time on “Buddies.”

Perry performed the character of Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom all through its 10-season run. Regardless of being “decided” to not let his habit impression his work on the present or his castmates, Perry admitted that he as soon as fell asleep filming a scene in Central Perk.

“The habit ravaged me — one time, in a scene within the coffeehouse after I’m wearing a swimsuit, I fell asleep proper there on the sofa,” he wrote. “Catastrophe was averted solely when Matt LeBlanc nudged me awake proper earlier than my line; nobody observed, however I knew how shut I might come.”

LeBlanc, 55, performed Perry’s character’s buddy and roommate, Joey Tribbiani.

On the time, Perry says he was taking as much as 55 drugs a day of Vicodin, the model identify for a painkiller that mixes the opiate hydrocodone with the over-the-counter ache reliever acetaminophen, Healthline reported.

It would not be the final time his castmates would both knowingly or unknowingly assist Perry via his wrestle.

In the identical excerpt, Perry stated Jennifer Aniston, who performed Rachel Inexperienced on the present, confronted him about his ingesting at one level, telling him that folks may “odor it” on him.

“To be confronted by Jennifer Aniston was devastating,” he wrote.

Perry touched on the interplay throughout an interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC and stated he was “grateful” for Aniston talking out to him regardless of it being a “scary” second.

“She was the one who reached out essentially the most,” Perry stated of Aniston, 53, who he referred to within the interview as “Jenny.” “I am actually grateful to her for that,” he added.

