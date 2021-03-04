Matt Gröning’s series does not end

Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and the abundance of characters have made us laugh and vibrate for many years. This iconic animated series has survived the centuries while adapting and keeping its DNA. Political events in the United States are a source of inspiration for the episodes, and the writers are often credited with the ability to “predict the future,” as they demonstrated recently with the inauguration of Joe Biden. Good news for fans: a renewal of the series has just been announced.

the simpsons: it’s back to 2023!

The adventures of America’s craziest family have been watched by millions for 30 years, and it looks like the end is not yet in sight. In fact, FOX and Walt Disney Television announced on Wednesday that they were extending the series for two more seasons. In 2023, it will have reached 34 seasons, making an impressive total of 757 episodes! If you’re not up to date, rest assured: the first 31 seasons are available on the Disney + streaming platform.

One team was happy about the start

The series creator Matt Groening said:

For The Simpsons, everyone is excited to expand the series one more time, and there are many big surprises. Homer will lose hair, Milhouse will have contacts, and Bart will be celebrating his thirty-third birthday for the thirty-third time.

Dana Walden, President of Disney Television Studios, was delighted:

Original, brilliant, shockingly funny, prophetic … there aren’t enough positive adjectives to describe this great comedy that continues to entertain viewers of all ages. Jim Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean lead a team that sets the bar very high and manages to beat them in every episode.

Soon the milestone of 700 episodes

The renewal will be announced in good time a few weeks before the broadcast of the 700th episode entitled “Manger Things”. The latter marks the 16th episode of the thirty-second season. We will discover the secret of the Flemish past as well as a mysterious room that has never been revealed before!