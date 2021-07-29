Matt Damon’s daughter refuses to see her father’s best movies

However, the 15-year-old is always ready to see her father’s projects razed to the ground by critics.

Proving yet again that celebrities can only be ordinary people, Matt Damon revealed in an interview that Isabella, his 15-year-old teenage daughter, refuses to see all of her father’s critically acclaimed films.

“When the reviews come out and they suck, then she sees them. If they come out and are good, she jumps ahead … she’s always looking for ammunition, “said the” Jason Bourne “actor to” E! News “. Damon adds,” She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met, she’s really cool. “

Matt Damon recalled that episode after an interview on CBS Sunday Morning in which he said his daughter completely refuses to see The Good Rebel for fear that the movie will be good. “She doesn’t want to see movies that I get into that she thinks might be good. She likes to tease me. The other day he said to me, ‘Do you remember the movie you made, The Wall?’ and I told him ‘It was called the Great Wall’. Then she says, ‘Dad, there was nothing big in the movie’. She keeps me humble, ”jokes the actor.

In his most recent project, Stillwater, Damon accurately portrays a devout father who travels from Oklahoma to France to exonerate his daughter (Abigail Breslin), who has been falsely accused of murder. The film opens in the United States on July 30th.

In an interview with “E! News, “said Matt Damon that his favorite role is being a father, and that this experience also helps him in the cinema:” When I’m a father, it’s easier to find a relationship with a character. If you can get a direct connection to your life it will be a lot easier, ”he concluded.