Friday, December 16, 2022
Matt Damon Tells Disgusting Story About George Clooney At Kennedy Center Honors
Nidhi Gandhi

Matt Damon roasted George Clooney on the latest Kennedy Heart Honors with a reference to considered one of his most infamous pranks. (Watch the video beneath.)

Clooney, a two-time Oscar winner, was celebrated on the annual Washington, D.C., occasion, which occurred on Dec. 4 and will likely be broadcast by CBS on Dec. 28. President Joe Biden was among the many distinguished attendees.

However Damon didn’t stand on ceremony.

“It has been mentioned that my good friend George Clooney is the final of the true film stars,” Damon mentioned. “So I received to desirous about precisely what that meant. In fact, various previous Kennedy Heart honorees have definitely been film stars in that traditional sense. Actors with class and class: Cary Grant, Henry Fonda, Paul Newman, Gregory Peck.”

“After which I consider George ― a person who as soon as defecated in Richard Type’s kitty litter field as a joke,” Damon continued.

True story. Clooney detailed it on the “Smartless” podcast, saying former roommate Type’s constipated kitty started pooping prolifically after taking a laxative. Clooney stored flushing the feces and received impressed.

“After a few weeks, the sunshine bulb goes on, and I notice what I need to do ― which is take a shit within the cat field,” the actor mentioned.

Type was amazed on the measurement of the stool till he figured it out, Clooney recalled.

The “Ticket to Paradise” star thought it was hilarious. Type, not a lot. “Defecation doesn’t make me chuckle!” he mentioned, in line with Clooney.

“I’m unsure it’s how I wanna be remembered,” Clooney mentioned of his gag to the “Smartless” hosts.

Too late, George.

