Maternity Wear Market Analysis, Demand Growth, Current Trends 2025

Maternity wear clothes are worn by women during the period of pregnancy. Previously, maternity wear clothes were used to serve to the purpose of hiding the baby bump, irrespective the fitting. In recent times, women have become increasing conscious about the fitting of the clothes as well. Further, maternity wear are considered as a part of fashion clothing as well. This factor has led to the steady growth of the maternity wear market across the globe.

Increasing number of pregnant working women is a key factor responsible for the growth of the maternity wear market. This factor is also fuelled by the increasing purchasing power of women. High purchasing power of women has led them to spend considerable amount of money on maternity wears as well. Transition in the lifestyle of women in terms of dressing habits is another major factor responsible for the growth of this market. Women have become more concerned about proper fitting of their clothes which include maternity clothes as well. Additionally, celebrity influence is another factor that is driving the female population towards the purchase of various types of maternity wear clothes.

Low/fluctuating birthrates are a major hindrance to the growth of this market. Switzerland accounted for 9.53 births per 1000 people, while Bulgaria accounted for 9.32 births per 1000 people. Austria recorded birth rate of 8.67 births per 1000 people while Germany recorded 8.30 births per 1000 people. Monaco recorded the lowest birth rate of 6.94 births per 1000 people. The low birth rate in these countries is highly responsible for the weak growth of the maternity wear clothes in these countries. Additionally, high unemployment rate in some of the countries such as Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chad, and Greece among others is another major factor responsible for the weak growth of the maternity wear market.

The developing countries pose as suitable opportunity for the growth of this market. The number of pregnant working females is expected to increase in the future, thus paving the way for the maternity wear market in the future.

Based on types, the market is classified into tops, bottoms, dresses and tunics, nightwear and innerwear. Tops are expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. Tops are inclusive of business wear and casual wear. Further, the demand for maternity formal wear is on the rise due to the increasing number of female working population. Maternity trousers for the modern expecting mothers include a layer of spandex, denim leggings with ribbed panels and various others.

Based on distribution channel, the market is classified into online channels and offline channels. Offline channels are classified into supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retail stores and various others.

Based on region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Major countries covered under the scope of the research include U.S., Germany, U.K., France, Italy, India, China, Japan. U.A.E. South Africa and Latin America. Europe, Middle East and Africa are expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period on account of the economic recovery which resulted in an increased number of women joining the workforce. Further, a high number of pregnant women have shown to continue work till the advanced stages of pregnancy.

The global maternity wear market is marked by some intense competition from the major players operating in this market. Frequent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships product innovation and geographical expansion are some of the key strategies adopted by these players in order to ensure long term sustenance in the market. Notable players include, Amoralia, Arcadia Group, Gap, Mothercare, Isabella Oliver and various others. The competition among these players is majorly based on design, quality, variety and color.