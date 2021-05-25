Maternity Innerwear Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2020–2028
The global maternity innerwear market is expected to value USD 9.67 Billion in 2028 and to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing purchasing power and availability and visibility of more westernized clothing, attire, and innerwear brands online and in physical stores and outlets, as well as celebrity endorsements of such products are driving growth of the global maternity innerwear market. Additionally, changing lifestyle of women, changing dressing preferences, and rising concerns among to-be and new mothers regarding proper fitting and comfort are other factors fueling growth of the maternity innerwear market.
In addition, fluctuating birthrates and higher unemployment rate in companies across the globe are some factors restraining revenue growth of the market to some extent. Furthermore, emergence of online platforms and expansion of e-commerce platforms globally are expected to open up new growth opportunities in the coming years.
Key Companies in the market include: H&M, Hotmilk Lingerie, Wacoal, Seraphine, Mamacouture, FirstCry, Fresh Venturz LLP, Triumph International, Adore Me, Inc, and CLOVIA.
The report offers complete analysis of the global Maternity Innerwear market with detailed information and details about leading companies with their global position, manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution and strategic plans for expanding their market position. It offers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. It further offers detailed overview of regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa along with key segments of the global Maternity Innerwear market including market share and growth rate of each segment.
Regional analysis provides insights into key trends and demands in each major country that can affect market growth in the region.
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK.
- Italy
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- A.E.
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Market segment analysis:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)
- Maternity/Nursing Bras
- Camisoles
- Shapewear
- Maternity Briefs
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)
- Online
- Offline
Key Questions addressed in the Global Maternity Innerwear Market Report:
- What revenue CAGR is the global Maternity Innerwear market expected to register over the forecast period?
- What is the expected market size of global Maternity Innerwear market in coming years?
- Who are the leading companies operating in the global Maternity Innerwear market?
- What are the key factors fueling global Maternity Innerwear market growth?
- Which region is projected to dominate other regions in the global Maternity Innerwear market during the forecast period?
- What are the key restraints that can hamper growth of the global Maternity Innerwear market?
- What are the key outcomes of 5 force analysis of the global Maternity Innerwear market?
