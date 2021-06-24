Maternity innerwear market Analysis, Region & Country Revenue Share, & Forecast Till 2028

The global maternity innerwear market is expected to value USD 9.67 Billion in 2028 and to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing purchasing power and availability and visibility of more westernized clothing, attire, and innerwear brands online and in physical stores and outlets, as well as celebrity endorsements of such products are driving growth of the global maternity innerwear market.

In addition, fluctuating birthrates and higher unemployment rate in companies across the globe are some factors restraining revenue growth of the market to some extent. Furthermore, emergence of online platforms and expansion of e-commerce platforms globally are expected to open up new growth opportunities in the coming years.

Some key findings in the report

The maternity briefs segment maintained a dominant revenue share the market in 2020 and register a rapid incline during the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for more hygienic products during pregnancy and initial days after delivery need for more comfortable fits to wear are factors driving market growth.

North American market is expected to maintain its dominance over other regional markets during the forecast period. This is attributed to high demand for consumers in developed countries such as Canada and the U.S.

Some prominent players in the global maternity innerwear market include H&M, Hotmilk Lingerie, Wacoal, Seraphine, Mamacouture, FirstCry, Fresh Venturz LLP, Triumph International, Adore Me, Inc, and CLOVIA.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global maternity innerwear market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Maternity/Nursing Bras

Camisoles

Shapewear

Maternity Briefs

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



