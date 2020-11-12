Matcha Tea Market Trends, Growth, Demand, opportunities, Scope & Forecast by 2026 | Cha Cha Matcha; ITO EN, LTD.; The AOI Tea Company

For an exceptional business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become enough imperative in today’s market place. Matcha Tea Market research report is formulated with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to present better user experience. With this market report, businesses can acquire details about market drivers and market restraints which assist them to take presumption about reducing or increasing the production of particular product.

Matcha tea is a powdered form of green tea that is majorly developed in the oriental countries of China and Japan. It is produced by crushing or grinding the matcha tea leaves in a powdered form that is bright green in colour. This tea powder is highly nutritious and contains a high volume of antioxidants, polyphenols, caffeine and theanine amongst various others. This powder is subsequently used in a wide variety of products such as beverages, tea, bakery, food products among others.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Significant presence of antioxidants and other nutrients helping promote metabolism and improving calorie burn-off; this factor is expected to boost the market growth

Combination of caffeine and theanine provides a more gentle energy boost that energizes the body while improving the relaxation; this factor also acts as a driving factor

Increasing awareness and availability of this product from different retail outlets and distribution channels; the market is expected to witness a positive impact on its growth

Availability of various flavour offerings and innovations in terms of beverages by the different applicable end-users such as cafes, restaurants and various others; this factor is expected to significantly improve the levels of market growth

Concerns regarding a number of side-effects associated with the over-consumption of matcha tea is the major factor restricting the market growth

Matcha Tea Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as Food Fibers opportunities and threats faced by them

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Matcha Tea Market” and its commercial landscape

Conducts Overall MATCHA TEA Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Raw Material (Organic, Conventional),

Type of Usage (Drinking-Use, Additive-Use),

Type (Traditional, Unsweetened, Sweetened, Flavoured),

Product (Powder, RTD Beverage, Instant Premixes), Grade (Classic, Ceremonial, Culinary),

Applications (Drinking Tea, Pastry, Ice Cream, Beverages),

Distribution Channels (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Sales, Retail Stores, Departmental Stores, Others)

The MATCHA TEA report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Cha Cha Matcha announced the availability of canned matcha teas with the launch of four new flavours under their SKU product range. The flavours include “Green Tea”, “Ginger Turmeric”, “Half n Half Matcha Lemonade” and “Activated Charcoal” all available under the 12 oz. slim cans priced at USD 29 for eight packs while USD 82.65 for 24 packs. The products would be made available for sale on their website and their exclusive stores

In June 2019, ITO EN, LTD. announced the launch of “matcha LOVE innovation”, a blended unsweetened matcha green tea concentrate during the “Summer Fancy Food Show” held in New York, United States. The green tea concentrate is produced from 100% Japanese matcha and has been developed for producing lattes. The concentrate will available in reseal able cartons with each carton consisting of 5 servings of lattes made available for approximately USD 5.99

