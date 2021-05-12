Matcha Tea industry was estimated at $2.45 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $4.48 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027. | Key Players: Grace & Green, TATA Consumers Products Ltd., AOI Tea Company, etc.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled,”Matcha Tea Market By Product Type (Regular and Flavored), Form (Powder and Liquid), Nature (Conventional and Organic), and Sales Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty store, Foodservice, Online Store, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.” According to the report, the global matcha tea industry was estimated at $2.45 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $4.48 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Matcha tea is one of the types of green tea that is prepared from Camellia sinensis plant by picking young tea leaves and subsequently grinding these tea leaves into a bright green powder. Matcha tea is available in two different forms, which include powder and liquid. Expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and foodservice has made matcha tea easily available to customers, which, in turn, contributes toward the growth of the matcha tea market. Moreover, ready-to-drink matcha tea is gaining high popularity among the consumers. In addition to this, Matcha tea market analysis includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players and market segments.

Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10310

Frontrunners in the industry-

Ikeda Tea World

AOI Tea Company

Unilever

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Marukyu Koyamaen

ITO EN Ltd.

Encha

Grace & Green

Green Foods

TATA Consumers products Ltd.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in number of health-conscious consumers globally, product innovations, and surge in demand for organic products drive the growth of the global matcha tea market. On the other hand, potential threat of substitution and availability of counterfeit products impede the growth to some extent. However, increase in demand from the cosmetic, culinary, and food industry globally and rapid growth of online retail platforms are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic has made consumers across the world seek health and wellness food & beverages, including matcha tea to boost their immunity.

This shift is likely to continue post-pandemic, since the properties in matcha tea are proven to keep individuals hearty and healthy.

The regular segment to lead the trail by 2027-

Based on product type, the regular segment accounted for more than half of the global matcha tea market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. Rise in consumption of wellness tea such as match tea on daily basis fuels the segment growth. The flavored segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2027. The flavored matcha tea offers additional health benefits of spices, herbs, and fruits, thus providing maximum advantages. This factor propels the segment growth.

Purchase this Report (Price 6168 USD for single user license) Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2b9ebab64c96983dede27de6c59e3bff

The powder segment to dominate during the forecast period-

Based on packaging, the powder segment contributed to more than half of the global matcha tea market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027, due to its multiple health benefits. Simultaneously, the liquid segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period. This is because of the rise inpopularity of ready-to-drink matcha tea in the beverage market, as it is made available in different flavors, in sweetened or unsweetened form, and can be consumed chilled as well.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019, garnering around half of the global matcha tea market. Surge in the number of health-conscious consumers in North America is expected to drive the growth of the market. At the same time, the market across North America would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2027. This is attributed to increase in consumption of wellness beverages, including matcha tea in countries such as China, Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Key findings of the study

By product type, the regular segment garnered the highest share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Depending on nature, the conventional segment accounted for the highest matcha tea market share in 2019 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8%.

On the basis of form, the powder segment dominated the market in 2019, and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%.

As per sales channel, the online store segment led the market, in terms of share, in 2019, and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.7%.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific occupied the maximum share in the matcha tea market in 2019, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10310

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research