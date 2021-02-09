Matcha Market Growing Demand and Supply 2021-2026 :Encha Matcha, MatchaDNA, Midori Spring Ceremonial Emerald, Epic Matcha, Enzo’s Private Selection

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The matcha Market was valued at USD 2,260.19 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 3,866.34 million by 2024. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.44% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Top Companies operating in the Global Matcha Market profiled in the report: Encha Matcha, MatchaDNA, Midori Spring Ceremonial Emerald, Epic Matcha, Enzo’s Private Selection, Kiss Me Organics, Zen Spirit, Matcha Konomi, Kenko Tea, and Jade Leaf Matcha among others.

Scope of the Report

Matcha tea is available in the powdered, vibrant, green colored form, and is produced majorly in Japan from shade-grown premium-quality tea leaves. The anti-oxidant and vitamin-rich composition of matcha tea have fueled product demand across the world.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Exports of Matcha by Japan

Amongst the various kinds of Japanese tea, matcha has a unique position. Japans export of green tea has significantly increased. The major importers of matcha from Japan are China, Sri Lanka, India, and the United States. The increasing demand for matcha powdered green tea in the United States drove the exports of green tea, in 2017, by Japan. An economic partnership agreement between Japan and the European Union could give exports of green tea, including matcha, an additional boost. The EU will abolish its 3.2% tariff on portions of green tea weighing less than 3kg. Many large cafe chains in the United States have put green tea lattes using matcha on their menus, and the ingredient is increasingly popular in desserts. Over the last 25 years, matcha sales in the United States have increased five-fold to more than USD 10 billion.

Asia Pacific Has Largest Market Revenue

Global Matcha Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Regular Tea

Matcha Beverages

Food

Personal Care

Regional Analysis For Matcha Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

