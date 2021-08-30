“MasterChef Portugal” starts recording this week – who doesn’t know yet

RTP has not yet announced who will lead the cooking show. The debut should take place towards the end of the year.



In May it was announced that “MasterChef Portugal” will return to RTP1. This week, from August 30 to September 3, the recording of the program, which will be broadcast towards the end of the year, announced the public broadcaster.

The cooking competition debuted in Portugal in 2011, precisely on RTP, and was presented by Sílvia Alberto. After that, the format was broadcast to TVI for several years, where it was directed by Manuel Luís Goucha. The last season took place in 2019.

In between there were two junior editions and one celebrity edition. Ljubomir Stanisic, Justa Nobre, José Cordeiro, Rui Paula, Miguel Rocha Vieira, Kiko Martins and Nuno Bergonse were some of the judges. For the new season, RTP has not yet announced who will present the format, nor the names of the next jury.

