Masterbatches Market Expand Their Businesses With New Investments And Coming Future is expected to expand at US$ 50.79 Bn in 2025

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

Request Report Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18601

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new report titled, “Masterbatches Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025),” Persistence Market Research has not only offered the forecast analysis but has also represented the historical data of the global masterbatches market. On the basis of a robust growth of CAGR- 5.9%, global masterbatches market is expected to witness tremendous growth during the projected period of 8-years, i.e. between 2017 and 2025. This growth is expected to be primarily fuelled by industrialization in developing regions and rising demand in infrastructural development. According to this report, global masterbatches market is estimated to be valued at US$ 32.8 Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at US$ 50.79 Bn in 2025.

Request For Report Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18601

Global Masterbatches Market: Trends

Emerging growth in medical applications

Increasing demand for different masterbatch formulations for flexible and rigid packaging

Growing advancement in blow molding technology

High demand for film extrusion masterbatches

Growing demand for color masterbatches in the food & beverage industry

Specialty masterbatches in the plastic and fiber segment

Embracing color masterbatches in various end-use applications

Increasing demand for masterbatches in the packaging and automotive industry

Additives – the fastest growing segment of masterbatches

Pet type anti-block masterbatch

Flame retardant masterbatches for thermoplastics

Global Masterbatches Market: Forecast by Product

On the basis of product type, the global masterbatches market is segmented into solid masterbatch and liquid masterbatch. Solid masterbatch and liquid masterbatch both are sub-segmented into functional additives, color, black, and white. With an estimated 69.5% of overall market share by value in 2017, the solid masterbatches type is the most prominent product type. Further, the rising demand for color masterbatches in wide range applications, mainly in packaging and automotive, leads to the growth of the product type segment of global masterbatches market during the forecast period. The liquid masterbatches segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% in terms of value over the forecast period.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries

Global Masterbatches Market: Forecast by Application

On the basis of application, the global masterbatches market is segmented into packaging, transportation, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, electronic and electrical, construction, consumer products and others. Transportation segment is sub-segmented into automotive, aerospace, and marine. The packaging segment is expected to account for a 33.7% value share by 2025, and is expected to expand at relatively high growth rate of 6.4% over the forecast period.

Global Masterbatches Market: Forecast by Region

Five regions have been covered in this report namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. The European masterbatches market is estimated to account for US$ 14.62 Bn by 2017 end, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% in terms of value over the forecast period. Technology, product enhancement, and diverse end-user applications of masterbatches are the prime factors boosting the demand in the region. APAC is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period to account for 18.9% value share by 2025. On the other hand North America is expected to grab 23.2% value share in 2017, which is likely to drop down to 23% in 2025.

Company Profiles

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Ampacet Corporation

A. Schulman

Cabot Corporation

POLYONE Corporation

FERRO-PLAST S.r.l.

Uniform Color Company

RTP Co.

Marval industries, Inc.

Dongguan GreenTech Plastics Co., Ltd

TOSAF

Americhem

Techmer

Standridge Color Corportation

Others.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18601

About Us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact Us

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353