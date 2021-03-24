Master Batch Market 2021: Competitive Landscape, Strategies, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Growth Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A master batch is a mixture of pigments or additives, encapsulated into a carrier resin during a heat process, then the heated mixture is cooled and cut into granular shape. It is then used for further mixing to ensure better dispersion, homogeneous compound and it minimizes batch to batch variations of any critical material. Master batch not only colors the plastics but also imparts some additional properties to plastics. It also allows the processor to color raw polymer economically during any plastic manufacturing process. In rubber industries, certain critical but low dosage materials, namely, sulfur, pigment, etc. are mixed with polymer at high dosage to give rise to a master batch.

Market Dynamics

Rising awareness among the consumers about attractive interiors is driving the demand for master batch material types. Moreover, the need for lightweight vehicles is at its peak, so most of the automotive manufacturers are using plastics in place of metal parts. This has also driven the growth in the master batch market. The raw materials like black carbon, titanium oxide, pigments, etc. will increase the price of master batch products, which will ultimately restrain the growth of the market. Development in quality and application of master batch products will l act as an opportunity for the growth in the master batch market in future.

Market Scope

The “Global Master Batch market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the master batch market with detailed market segmentation by product method, application, end use industry and geography. The global the master batch market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading the master batch players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation

The global the master batch market is segmented on the basis of type, polymer, application, end use industry and geography. On the basis of type, the market classify into standard color, white, black, special effect, special effect, filler and others. The market on the basis of polymer is broken into PP, LDPE &LLDPE, HDPE, PVC, PET, PUR, PS and others. On the basis of application the market is broken into flame reatrdant, antifouling agent, lubricanty, anti-fog agent, extrusion agents, corrosion inhibitor, anti-oxidant and others. As per end use industry the market is bifurcated into automotive, electrical & electronics, building and construction, fast moving consumer goods, textiles, heath care, pharmaceutical, packaging and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the master batch market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The master batch market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the master batch market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the master batch market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the market batch market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from master batch market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for master batch in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the master batch market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the master batch market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

A. Schulman Inc.

Ampacet Corporation

Cabot Corporation

PolyOne Corporation

Ferro Corporation

Tosaf Compounds Ltd

Dow Corning Corporation

Ingenia Polymers Corp.

Foshan Laicai Plastic Masterbatch Co.

Plastika Kritis S.A.

