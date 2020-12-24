Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)

Massive open online courses are changing the world of education by providing free online courses for higher education, executive education, and employee development. These courses are provided by well-qualified lecturers from some of the most renowned institutes in the world. These courses provide virtual education to people from any corner of the world where there is accessibility to the internet. Massive open online courses are expected to complement the future of higher education in the world.

A massive open online course is an online course aimed at unlimited participation and open access via the web. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include:

WizIQ

Coursera

Edx

Instructure

Udacity

Iversity

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

xMOOC Platforms

cMOOC Platforms

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) for each application, including-

Business Management

Science

Medicine

Education

Engineering

Global MOOC market by Course:

Humanities

Computer Science and Programming

Business Management

