Massive Growth Seen in Lithium Ion Battery Market for Forecast 2021-2027 | In Depth Analysis with Top Key Players of Lithium Ion Battery Market

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Lithium-ion Battery – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, The global lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$71.04 Bn by 2025.

In 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in the lithium-ion battery market. High market share is primarily due to presence of major PEV and PHEV vehicle and E-Bike manufacturers such as BYD, KANDI, Zotye, Phylion and others. The region also includes the presence of high volume (units) electronic device product manufactures such as Toshiba and Samsung. Further, banning of fuel powered motorcycles in China has also resulted the increase penetration of Li-Ion batteries from 6% to 17% in the country. Further, government initiatives to promote in-house manufacturing in developing countries across the region is driving the sales of electronic components in the region thereby the paving the way for growth of Li-ion battery market.

For instance, under ‘Make in India’ initiative the government of India aims to reduce all electronic imports into India by 2020 in the country. The policy also seeks to incentivize the establishment of local operations by foreign firms hoping to penetrate the rapidly expanding and diversifying Indian market.

Li-ion batteries are used in a wide range of applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, energy storage systems, aerospace & defense, and medical & healthcare. These industries highly depend on Li-ion battery for powering electronic devices, medical devices, power systems, and electric vehicles including many others.

Key findings of the study:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account the largest lithium-ion battery market share and would register a CAGR of 14.6%.

Based on the type, Li Co oxide is projected to dominate the lithium-ion battery market.

>60,000 mAh led the lithium-ion battery market by power capacity in 2017.

In 2017, automotive segment dominated the market by application.

Major key players covered in this report:

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Tesla, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

A123 Systems LLC

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Johnson Controls International PLC

Furthermore, the Lithium Ion Battery Market full research study is designed on account of the fact that each segment is individually assessed and then collated to form the whole market, the study can be tailor-made to fit your exact requirements.

The structure of the Lithium Ion Battery Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Section 2: Key Takeaways

Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2025). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market.

Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

The Lithium Ion Battery Market Company Profiles are individually represented for all major participants and indices such as Financial Performance, Strategic Initiatives, Product Portfolio & Company Overview.

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

The Lithium Ion Battery Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

Lithium Ion Battery Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

