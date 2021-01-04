Massive Growth on Bioinformatics Services Market with Industry Expert Top Key Players Like Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eurofins Scientific, Bgi

Major Key Players: Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), BGI (China), NeoGenomics (US), PerkinElmer (US), CD Genomics (US), Macrogen (South Korea), QIAGEN (Germany), GENEWIZ (US), Source BioScience (UK), Microsynth (Switzerland), MedGenome (India), Fios Genomics (UK), and BaseClear (Netherlands)

Factors such as increasing public-private sector funding for bioinformatics services, the shortage of skilled bioinformatics professionals leading to increased outsourcing of biofinformatics projects, and growing applications of bioinformatics in various industries are expected to drive the growth of the bioinformatics services market.

By type, the sequencing services segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the bioinformatics services market in 2020.

On the basis of type, the bioinformatics services market is divided into sequencing services, data analysis services, drug discovery services, differential gene expression analysis, database management services, and other services. The sequencing services segment is further classified into whole genome sequencing and de novo assembly, exome analysis, transcriptome analysis, metagenomic analysis, ChIP-Seq analysis, and other sequencing analysis, whereas data analysis services segment is classified into data mining, genomic analysis, proteomic analysis, and variant annotation and discovery. The sequencing services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the bioinformatics services market in 2020, owing it to increasing funding from government as well as private bodies for next-generation sequencing based projects, technological advancements in next-generation sequencing coupled with decreasing sequencing costs, and the need of high-throughput analysis of a large amount of data generated during sequencing.

By Type

Sequencing Services Whole Genome Sequencing and De Novo Assembly Exome Analysis Transcriptome Analysis Metagenomic Analysis ChIP-Seq Analysis Other Sequencing Analysis

Data Analysis Data Mining Genomic Analysis Proteomic Analysis Variant Annotation and Discovery

Drug Discovery Services

Differential Gene Expression Analysis

Database and Management Services

Other Bioinformatics Services

By Specialty

Medical Biotechnology

Animal Biotechnology

Plant Biotechnology

Environmental Biotechnology

Forensic Biotechnology

By Application

Genomics

Chemoinformatics and Drug Design

Proteomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Other Applications

By End User

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Key highlights of the global Bioinformatics Services market for the forecast years 2019-2025:

CAGR of the Bioinformatics Services Market during the forecast period 2019-2025

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the Bioinformatics Services Industry during the next five years

Precise estimation of the global Bioinformatics Services Segment size and its contribution to the parent market

Growth of the Bioinformatics Services industry across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA

Comprehensive details on the factors that will challenge the growth of Bioinformatics Services companies

Table of Content

Global Bioinformatics Services Market Overview Manufacturers Profiles Global Bioinformatics Services Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018) Global Bioinformatics Services Market Analysis by Regions Global Market Segment by Type Global Bioinformatics Services Market Segment by Application Bioinformatics Services Market Forecast (2020-2025) Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers Appendix

