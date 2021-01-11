MASSIVE GROWTH OF VIRTUAL REALITY CONTENT CREATION MARKET GLOBAL GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST REPORT 2020-2028 | INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS LIKE VENDORS LIKE 360 LABS, BLIPPAR, KONCEPT VR, MATTERPORT, PANEDIA PTY LTD

The virtual reality content creation software is considered as leapfrog of content-based applications due to its widening scope of use among end users. The virtual reality content creation tools are widely used as an open source platform to create immersive experience content. These tools are developed to be user friendly, hence the adoption of virtual reality content creation is expected to rise at a high rate during the forecast period. North America dominated the overall virtual reality content creation market growth in 2018, as several major players are operating from this region, owing to availability of well-developed IT infrastructure. North America dominated the overall virtual reality content creation market in 2018, as several major players are operating from this region, owing to availability of well-developed IT infrastructure . Rise in demand for head-mounted display (HMDs) such as VR and AR products among individuals across the globe and high availability of cost-efficient VR devices in the gaming and entertainment sector majorly drive the growth of the global virtual reality content creation market. Moreover, there is an increase in demand for VR content in marketing sector owing to surge in demand for exquisite customer experience marketing strategies across diverse end-users. However, paucity of awareness associated with benefits of using VR devices in developing economies is a factor expected to restraint the growth of the global market to a certain extent. Furthermore, the rise in R&D activities to enhance the virtual marketing scope in retail sector is an opportunistic factor of the global market.

Top Key Players included in this report:

360 Labs

Blippar

Koncept VR

Matterport

Panedia Pty Ltd

SubVRsive

Vizor

Voxelus

WeMakeVR

Wevr

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

For product type segment,

Videos

360 Degree Photos

Games

Market Segment by Applications,

Gaming and Entertainment

Engineering

Healthcare

Retail

Military and Education

Others

