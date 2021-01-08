Massive Growth Of Vegan cheese Market (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2020-2028 | Top Key Players Like Gardener Cheese Company,Tofutti Brands, Inc.,Violife,,Dr-Cow Tree Nut Cheese,,DAIYA FOODS INC.,Kite Hill,Tyne Chease Limited,VTOPIAN ARTISAN CHEESES, Miyoko’s Creamery,Parmela Creamery

Increasing acceptance of veganism among the consumers, especially among the millennials, has been fueling the market growth over the world. Growing awareness about animal cruelty and the negative impacts on the environment caused by the dairy industry has encouraged consumers to opt for plant-based products. As a result, manufacturers have been offering a wide range of plant-based dairy alternatives, including vegan cheese, which is gaining shelf space in retail stores worldwide. Lactose intolerant people are one of the key consumers in the industry. As per the National Institutes of Health of the U.S., around 65% of the human population has difficulty digesting lactose, representing a vast targetable consumer base. With growing health awareness, consumers have been opting for dairy-free products.

Top Key Players Like : Gardener Cheese Company,Tofutti Brands, Inc.,Violife,,Dr-Cow Tree Nut Cheese,,DAIYA FOODS INC.,Kite Hill,Tyne Chease Limited,VTOPIAN ARTISAN CHEESES, Miyoko’s Creamery,Parmela Creamery

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.marketresearchinc.com/request-sample.php?id=91906

Source Insights

In terms of source, the cashew segment held the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2019. Many producers, including Gardener Cheese Company, Dr-Cow Tree Nut Cheese, Kite Hill, Tyne Chease Limited, VTOPIAN ARTISAN CHEESES, Miyoko’s Creamery, Parmela Creamery, and Fresh Start Fauxmage, use cashew milk as a primary raw material for the product.

The soy cheese segment is expected to foresee strong gains over the forecast period as these products provide anticholesterolemic, antiatherogenic, and hypolipidemic properties. It is a low-cost substitute for dairy and it has a complete balance of desirable fatty acids and amino acids. In October 2019, Fuji Plant Protein Labs, a U.S.-based plant-based food manufacturer, launched a vegan cheese spread, CCSS, made with soymilk. It is a low cholesterol food product that can be used in cream sauces, soft spreads, baked goods, dips, and confectionaries.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2028) Mozzarella Cheddar Parmesan Ricotta Cream Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2028) Soy Almond Coconut Cashew Others



Get 10% – 25% Discount on The Report @ https://www.marketresearchinc.com/ask-for-discount.php?id=91906

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2028) Household Food Processing Foodservice

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2028) North America The U.S. Europe Germany The U.K. France Asia Pacific China Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.marketresearchinc.com/enquiry-before-buying.php?id=91906

About Us:

Market Research Inc is farsighted in its view and covers the massive ground in global research. Local or global, we keep a close check on both markets. Trends and concurrent assessments sometimes overlap and influence the other. When we say market intelligence, we mean a deep and well-informed insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Market research companies are leading the way in nurturing global thought leadership. We help your product/service become the best they can with our informed approach.

Contact Us:

Author Kevin

US Address: 51 Yerba Buena Lane, Ground Suite,

Inner Sunset San Francisco, CA 94103, USA

Call Us: +1 (628) 225 1818

Email:sales@marketresearchinc.com