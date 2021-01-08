Massive Growth Of Vegan cheese Market (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2020-2028 | Top Key Players Like Gardener Cheese Company,Tofutti Brands, Inc.,Violife,,Dr-Cow Tree Nut Cheese,,DAIYA FOODS INC.,Kite Hill,Tyne Chease Limited,VTOPIAN ARTISAN CHEESES, Miyoko’s Creamery,Parmela Creamery
The global vegan cheese market size was valued at USD 1.01 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% from 2020 to 2028.
Increasing acceptance of veganism among the consumers, especially among the millennials, has been fueling the market growth over the world. Growing awareness about animal cruelty and the negative impacts on the environment caused by the dairy industry has encouraged consumers to opt for plant-based products. As a result, manufacturers have been offering a wide range of plant-based dairy alternatives, including vegan cheese, which is gaining shelf space in retail stores worldwide. Lactose intolerant people are one of the key consumers in the industry. As per the National Institutes of Health of the U.S., around 65% of the human population has difficulty digesting lactose, representing a vast targetable consumer base. With growing health awareness, consumers have been opting for dairy-free products.
Top Key Players Like : Gardener Cheese Company,Tofutti Brands, Inc.,Violife,,Dr-Cow Tree Nut Cheese,,DAIYA FOODS INC.,Kite Hill,Tyne Chease Limited,VTOPIAN ARTISAN CHEESES, Miyoko’s Creamery,Parmela Creamery
Source Insights
In terms of source, the cashew segment held the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2019. Many producers, including Gardener Cheese Company, Dr-Cow Tree Nut Cheese, Kite Hill, Tyne Chease Limited, VTOPIAN ARTISAN CHEESES, Miyoko’s Creamery, Parmela Creamery, and Fresh Start Fauxmage, use cashew milk as a primary raw material for the product.
The soy cheese segment is expected to foresee strong gains over the forecast period as these products provide anticholesterolemic, antiatherogenic, and hypolipidemic properties. It is a low-cost substitute for dairy and it has a complete balance of desirable fatty acids and amino acids. In October 2019, Fuji Plant Protein Labs, a U.S.-based plant-based food manufacturer, launched a vegan cheese spread, CCSS, made with soymilk. It is a low cholesterol food product that can be used in cream sauces, soft spreads, baked goods, dips, and confectionaries.
- Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2028)
- Mozzarella
- Cheddar
- Parmesan
- Ricotta
- Cream
- Others
- Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2028)
- Soy
- Almond
- Coconut
- Cashew
- Others
- End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2028)
- Household
- Food Processing
- Foodservice
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2028)
- North America
- The U.S.
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
- North America
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
