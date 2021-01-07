Massive Growth Of Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2020-2028 | Top Key Players Like American Ultraviolet, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, General Electric, Halma plc (Aquionics), Philips, and UltraViolet Devices, Inc.

The high risk of acquiring diseases due to the contamination of water and air has opened up the market for ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) systems. Alarming statistics by the World Health Organizations state that about seven patients out every 100 patients that are admitted acquire hospital-related infections (HAIs). Owing to these reasons, hospitals are making hefty investments in installing UVGI systems. In addition, restaurants, food joints, air-conditioned offices, residential buildings, and cold storage facilities are adopting these systems to prevent the dangerous possibilities of spreading diseases.

The research report of “Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market” study report covers all main geographical regions and sub-regions in the world and focusses on product sales, cost, Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation market size and growth opportunities in these regions. The Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation market industry provides market research data status (2013-2018) and forecast (2020-2028) and also categorizes the Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation market into key dynamics, region, type and application.

Major drivers likely to boost demand for and growth of ultraviolet germicidal irradiation products include increase in the incidence of hospital acquired infections and technological innovations. Apart from this, favorable regulatory scenario would assist in fueling market growth. The challenges for market growth include high installation and maintenance cost. However, the report also highlights various opportunities that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.



The report includes the major key players in the ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) market include American Ultraviolet, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, General Electric, Halma plc (Aquionics), Philips, and UltraViolet Devices, Inc.



The global ultraviolet germicidal irradiation market has been segmented as follows:



Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market, by Type



Air Disinfectant

In-duct air disinfection

Recirculation Units

Upper Room Systems

Others

Surface Disinfectant

Area/room disinfection

Equipment & Packaging Disinfection

Lower Room Disinfection

Others

Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market, by Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

