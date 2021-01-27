BusinessWorld

Massive Growth of PSD2 and Open Banking Market 2021 | Size, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 | Starling, Tandem, Monzo, Atom, HSBC

January 27, 2021
1
PSD2 and Open Banking Market research report is the new statistical data source added by A2Z Market Research. It uses several approaches for analyzing the data of target market such as primary and secondary research methodologies. It includes investigations based on historical records, current statistics, and futuristic developments.

PSD2 and Open Banking Market research report provides a complete view of the market by assessing the impact of the technological advancements, changes in investment habits, and in-depth overview of Product Specification. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

Top Key Players Profiled in this report are: 

Starling, Tandem, Monzo, Atom, HSBC, Barclays.

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global PSD2 and Open Banking market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the PSD2 and Open Banking market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the PSD2 and Open Banking market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the PSD2 and Open Banking market.

The cost analysis of the Global PSD2 and Open Banking Market has been performed while keeping in view manufacturing expenses, labor cost, and raw materials and their market concentration rate, suppliers, and price trend. Other factors such as Supply chain, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategy have been assessed to provide a complete and in-depth view of the market. Buyers of the report will also be exposed to a study on market positioning with factors such as target client, brand strategy, and price strategy taken into consideration.

Market Segmentation by Type:

PSD2
Open Banking

Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial
Industrial

The key questions answered in this report:

  • What will be the Market Size and Growth Rate in the forecast year?
  • What are the Key Factors driving PSD2 and Open Banking Market?
  • What are the Risks and Challenges in front of the market?
  • Who are the Key Vendors in PSD2 and Open Banking Market?
  • What are the Trending Factors influencing the market shares?
  • What are the Key Outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?
  • Which are the Global Opportunities for Expanding the PSD2 and Open Banking Market?

Table of Contents

Global PSD2 and Open Banking Market Research Report 2021 – 2027

Chapter 1 PSD2 and Open Banking Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global PSD2 and Open Banking Market Forecast

January 27, 2021
