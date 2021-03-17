Massive growth of Imaging Spectroscopy Market 2021 with Headwall Photonics (United States),Resonon (United States),Specim Spectral Imaging (Finland),IMEC (Belgium)

Imaging Spectroscopy is the acquisition of images where for each spatial resolution element in the image a spectrum of the energy arriving at the sensor is measured. These spectra are used to derive information based on the signature of the interaction of matter and energy expressed in the spectrum.

The imaging spectrometer works by imaging a radiation source onto what is called a “slit” by means of a source imager. A collimator collimates the beam that is dispersed by a refracting prism and re-imaged onto a detection system by a re-imager. An area-array of elements fills the detection system at this stage.

Headwall Photonics (United States),Resonon (United States),Specim Spectral Imaging (Finland),IMEC (Belgium),Surface Optics (United States) ,Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S (Norway),Catalina Scientific (United States),Teledyne Princeton Instruments (United States),Gatan, Inc. (United States),LightForm, Inc. (United States)

Global Imaging Spectroscopy Market by Region analysis:-

o North America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o South America

o Middle East and Africa

