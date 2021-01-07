Massive Growth of Cannabis Facial Oils Market Insights, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity & Including Covid-19 Impact Forecast with Top Key Players Like Kiehl’s LLC; Cannuka LLC.; Elixinol Global Limited; Medical Marijuana Inc.; Endoca LL; Lord Jones; VERTLYBALM; Kapu Maku LLC; and Leef Organics.

Cannabis Facial Oils are the oils or the naturally occurring chemical compound generally found in cannabis plant commonly known as Cannabidiol (CBD). CBD is generally found in hemp and marijuana plant. Usually cannabidiol is popular for its stress relieving, pain relieving, anti-anxiety, etc. properties also experimental results conclude that it has wide therapeutic benefits when applied over skin. Because of these properties cannabidiol is widely used in the skin care products. CBD is safe for all types of skins, but it is particularly used for very sensitivity skin, acne, marks and dryness related issues. CBD also helps in natural healing process of skin; it is also very effective for clearing the marks present on the skins. It has best antioxidant properties that helps to cover the signs of ageing.

CBD also acts as an agent for reducing the pains for swollen, reddened, hot and even burned skins. These healing properties of this product would encourage and motivate the manufacturer to produce it on large scale. The cannabis facial oils are gaining tremendous popularity in the cosmetics and personal care market because of its infinite skin curing ability. It is effectively beneficial all skin related problems like acne, dark marks, anti-aging, anti-inflammatory properties, hiding wrinkles, etc. With the increasing demand for CBD masks and serums, it would highly contribute to expand the market in upcoming forecast period. These masks are easily available and ease for application, also the serums penetrate deep inside the skin and highly effective for the skin. Thus, these CBD masks as well as serums along with oils would achieve significant place in global cannabis market.

Top Key Players Like : Kiehl’s LLC; Cannuka LLC.; Elixinol Global Limited; Medical Marijuana Inc.; Endoca LL; Lord Jones; VERTLYBALM; Kapu Maku LLC; and Leef Organics.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report presents a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global cannabis facial oils market from 2020 to 2028 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Market Segments:

By Type

Oils

Creams and Moisturizers

Mask and Serums

Cleansers

Sunscreens

Others Cosmetic products

By Source

Hemp

Marijuana

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Retail Outlets

Online

Others

By End User

Residential User

Commercial User

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



