Massive Growth Consumer Robotics Market 2020 SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players Like Lego Education, Sharp, Ecovacs

The global consumer robotics market is expected to grow at USD ~17 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of ~19% during the forecast period 2020-2028.
The global market of consumer robotics is segmented into types, components, verticals, and region. The type is segmented into task robots, surveillance robots, entertainment robots, security robots, educational robots, personal robots, and others. The components are segmented into processors, communications technologies, software, microcontrollers, displays, cameras, actuators, power supplies, sensors, manipulators, mobile robots, mobile platforms, wheels, legs, hopping, ball, walking, and others. The verticals segment is sub-segmented into telepresence robots, educational robotics kits, UAVs, healthcare robotics and industrial robotics and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.
Consumer Robotics Global Market Key Players
Some of the prominent players in the global consumer robotics market iRobot Corporation (U.S), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Hasbro, Inc. (U.S), WowWee Group Limited (Hong Kong), Parrot SA (France), Google Inc. (U.S), Honda Motors Company Ltd. (Japan), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (U.S), MAKO Surgical Corporation (Florida), Neato Robotics (U.S), Dà-Jiāng Innovations Science and Technology Co., Ltd (China), 3D Robotics (U.S.), Jibo, Inc. (U.S.), Blue Frog Robotics (France), among others.
Global Consumer Robotics Market Regional Analysis
The regional analysis of consumer robotics global market is studied for regions such as Asia Pacific (China, Japan, and India), North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (the U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions of the world in terms of market share. The market of consumer robotics in this region has a huge demand due to the technological advancements in robotics, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent. The market in Europe for consumer robotics is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period due to huge demand for sensors in this region. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan and India is an emerging consumer robotics sector, which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years. China is a major hub for electronics devices, which is boosting the market growth of market to the large extent.
Intended Audience
- Consumer robotics companies
- Consumer robotics providers
- Technical universities
- System integrators
- Managed Security Service Providers
- Professional service providers
- Research and development companies
- Market research and consulting firms
- Solution providers
- Technology standards organizations
- Technology investors
Segmentation By Type:
Software
Hardware
Sensor
Control System
Actuator
Others
Segmentation By Application:
Entertainment
Security and Surveillance
Education
Telepresence
Service
Others
The report offers a multi-step view of the Global Consumer Robotics Market. The first approach focuses through an impression of the market. This passage includes several definitions, arrangements, the chain assembly of the industry in one piece, and the various segmentation on the basis of type, sales category, sales channel, and region along with different geographic regions for the global market. This part of the section also integrates an all-inclusive analysis of the different government strategies and enlargement plans that influence the market, its cost assemblies and industrialized processes. The second subdivision of the report includes analytics on the Global Consumer Robotics Market based on its revenue size in terms of value and volume.
Report Table of Content Overview Gives Exact Idea About Global Consumer Robotics Market Report:
Chapter 1 – Describe Consumer Robotics report important market inspection, product cost structure, and analysis, Consumer Robotics market size and scope forecast From 2017 to 2026. Although, Consumer Robotics market gesture, factors affecting the expansion of Consumer Robotics business also deep study of arise and existing market holders.
Chapter 2 – Display top manufacturers of Consumer Robotics market with sales and revenue and market share. Furthermore, Consumer Robotics report analyses the import and export scenario of Consumer Robotics industry, demand and supply ratio, labor cost, Consumer Robotics raw material supply, production cost, marketing sources, and downstream consumers of Consumer Robotics market.
Chapter 3, 4, 5 – Analyses Consumer Robotics report competitive analysis based on product type, their region wise depletion and import/export analysis, the composite annual growth rate of Consumer Robotics market and foretell study from 2017 to 2026.
Chapter 6 – Gives an in-depth study of Consumer Robotics business channels, Consumer Robotics market sponsors, vendors, Consumer Robotics dispensers, merchants, Consumer Robotics market openings and risk.
Chapter 7 – Gives Consumer Robotics market Research Discoveries and Conclusion.
Chapter 8 – Gives Consumer Robotics Appendix.
