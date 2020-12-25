MASSIVE GROWTH AI BASED CHATBOT MARKET BENEFITS, FORTHCOMING DEVELOPMENTS, BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES & FUTURE INVESTMENTS TO 2028 with Top Key Players like IBM Corporation(US), Nuance Communications (US), Google (US)

The report provides an analysis of the AI based Chatbot market across industry verticals with use cases in diverse sectors. It also provides an analysis of chatbot companies including their strategic initiatives, solutions, applications, and services. The report provides an assessment of emerging AI-based chatbot business models and associated economic impact on labor, investments, and ROI. It also evaluates the current state of chatbot developments and the role of machine learning and AI other technologies such as conversational AI.

Market Research Inc. proclaims a new addition of comprehensive data to its extensive repository titled as, AI based Chatbot market. This informative data has been scrutinized by using effective methodologies such as primary and secondary research techniques. This research report estimates the scale of the global AI based Chatbot market over the upcoming year. The recent trends, tools, methodologies have been examined to get a better insight into the businesses.

Top key players: IBM Corporation(US), Nuance Communications (US), Google (US), Amazon Web Services(US), Artificial Solutions (Spain), Inbenta Technologies (US), [24]7.ai (US), Chatfuel (US), AIVO (Argentina), Botsify (Pakistan), Passage AI (US), Kore.ai (US), KeyReply (Singapore), SmartBots (US), Contus (India), Yellow Messenger (India), CogniCor (US), Conversica (US), Gupshup (US), Kevit (India), and Yekaliva (India)

By component, the market is divided into the following segments:

Solutions Software Platform Services Managed Services Professional Services



By technology, the market is divided into the following segments:

Machine Learning (ML) Natural Language Processing (NLP) Automated Speech Recognition (ASR)



By usage, the chatbot market is divided into the following segments:

Websites Contact Centers Social Media Mobile Platform



By deployment model, the market is divided into the following segments:

Cloud On-premises



By organization size, the market is divided into the following segments:

Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)



By application, the chatbot market is divided into the following segments:

Customer Support Personal Assistant Branding and Advertisement Customer Engagement and Retention Data Privacy and Compliance Onboarding and Employee Engagement Others (Campaign Analysis, Payment Processing and, Data Aggregation )



By vertical, the market is divided into the following segments:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Media and Entertainment Retail and eCommerce Travel and Hospitality Telecom Healthcare and Life Sciences Others (Manufacturing, Government, Education, and Utilities )



By region, the chatbot market is divided into the following segments:

North America US Canada Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) China Singapore South Korea India Rest of APAC Middle East and Africa (MEA) Middle East Africa Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



The global AI based Chatbot market has been studied by considering numerous attributes such as type, size, applications, and end-users. It includes investigations on the basis of current trends, historical records, and future prospects. This statistical data helps in making informed business decisions for the progress of the industries. For an effective and stronger business outlook, some significant case studies have been mentioned in this report.

Key Objectives of AI based Chatbot Market Report:

– Study of the annual revenues and market developments of the major players that supply AI based Chatbot

– Analysis of the demand for AI based Chatbot by component

– Assessment of future trends and growth of architecture in the AI based Chatbot market

– Assessment of the AI based Chatbot market with respect to the type of application

– Study of the market trends in various regions and countries, by component, of the AI based Chatbot market

– Study of contracts and developments related to the AI based Chatbot market by key players across different regions

– Finalization of overall market sizes by triangulating the supply-side data, which includes product developments, supply chain, and annual revenues of companies supplying AI based Chatbot across the globe.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of AI based Chatbot are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026.

