Massive corona wave in Myanmar after coup | free press

Public confidence in the military government in Myanmar is negligible. A new wave of corona makes the problems in the country even more apparent.

Yangon (AP) – Five months after the military coup in Myanmar, the crisis country is battling the worst corona wave to date.

On Wednesday, the health ministry reported a record number of nearly 4,000 new infections and 57 deaths related to Covid-19 – but the real numbers are feared to be much higher. One of the biggest problems is people’s mistrust of the state’s health system, which is now run by the junta.

Doctors say many didn’t even want to be tested out of fear. In addition, many doctors and nurses refused to work for the new military leadership. Myanmar has plunged into violence and chaos since the coup. The junta suppresses all resistance with brutal force. Thousands of opponents have already been arrested.

Some doctors also live in fear

“Now people are dying because of the pandemic, but the generals are mainly interested in staying in power and threatening doctors who oppose the unjust military government,” a doctor from the largest city of Yangon told Germany’s news agency. After the coup, he joined the protest movement calling for the restoration of the powerless government under Aung San Suu Kyi.

The few private hospitals are completely overloaded. “The clinics are always full. The number of infections has risen very quickly in recent days,” said a doctor from a private clinic in Yangon on the phone. Tests are almost never performed. “Because what should we do if a test is positive, but we don’t have a bed for the patient?” Even before the coup, Myanmar did not have a good health system, “but now it is getting worse as the economy collapses.”

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, who is under house arrest after the coup, has already been fully vaccinated, said one of her lawyers, Min Min Soe. However, according to “Our World in Data” statistics, only about three percent of the population of 54 million has received at least one vaccine dose so far. So far, a total of 176,000 cases and 3,570 deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed.

