Massive brawl breaks out between KSI and Dillon Danis ahead of Misfits Boxing Series 3

UK YouTuber-cum-boxer JJ “KSI” and MMA fighter Dillon Danis engaged in a full-blown scrap through the weigh-in occasion forward of Misfits Boxing Sequence 3. Each JJ and Dillon have been beefing up on-line over the previous couple of months, hinting at a potential combat sooner or later.

The duo met one another in individual for the primary time of their careers throughout an interview session on the occasion. An altercation broke out after Dillon punched JJ whereas speaking face-to-face, with safety appearing promptly to separate the duo. Following the brawl, JJ instructed safety personnel to take away Dillon from the premises.

The video of the complete incident was filmed and posted on Twitter by DAZN Boxing:

A combat between KSI and Dillon Danis within the playing cards?

KSI not too long ago revealed that he would unveil his subsequent boxing opponent through the day of the Misfits Boxing 3 occasion. It’s unlikely that Dillon would be the one he’ll point out because the former was urging the UK social media star to signal a contract throughout their face-to-face. It appears to point that there have been no formal talks between them.

Following the scrap, JJ took to Twitter to discuss the altercation. He mentioned:

“You a complete b*tch @dillondanis”

He made a second tweet stating:

“I’m the improper man to f**okay with @dillondanis”

Dillon is but to make any remark concerning their scrap, nevertheless, he was seen retweeting the clip that was posted by DAZN Boxing.

Web reacts to KSI and Dillon Danis’ altercation

JJ, who was the promoter of the occasion, garnered a number of consideration following his skirmish with Dillon. Followers flooded Twitter with feedback concerning the incident.

The next are some notable tweets:

Dillon Danis actually punched KSI and ran off LMAO What a clown. Dillon Danis actually punched KSI and ran off LMAO What a clown. https://t.co/zFWWKlRtPl

In style YouTube streamer IShowSpeed reacted to the clip:

Longtime Logan-Paul-associate and YouTuber Mike Majlak additionally chimed in:

How does Dillon Danis punch KSI then Anthony Taylor punches him again like he’s KSIs Bae How does Dillon Danis punch KSI then Anthony Taylor punches him again like he’s KSIs Bae

KSI and Dillon Danis simply WENT AT IT 😲Dillon then began SCRAPPING with Anthony Taylor 😳 https://t.co/auhDAzSw9R

@MisfitsBoxing @KSI @dillondanis @DAZNBoxing Dillon Danis wished to espresso himself at present 😂 Chilly brew thrown to assist the web beef catch hearth 🔥 Nicely, he’s trending! Folks now gonna be hungry for the combat 👀 Me not a lot, however I’ve no say 😂 Wait n see!

The Misfits Boxing Sequence 3 is ready to happen on November 20. The Moody Middle in Austin, Texas, was introduced as the situation of the combat. JJ additionally revealed that the occasion won’t be pay-per-view.

When did the duo’s web beef begin?

In September 2022, following JJ’s return to boxing after a three-year hiatus, Dillon Danis posted tweets directed at each JJ and Logan Paul, claiming he might beat them.

In a single occasion, the Sidemen member made a casual guess with the MMA fighter, suggesting that that the loser should let the winner “shave his head.”

Not the one altercation involving Dillon Danis

Except for the push-and-shove with JJ, Dillon was additionally seen getting engaged in a violent scrap outdoors the constructing with former Bellator fighter, Anthony Taylor.

Dillon was on the receiving finish of a violent assault from Anthony. Not solely did the 2 people trade blows, however so did their entourage. Thankfully, nobody was damage through the incident.



