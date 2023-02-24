Massive AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Leak Reveals Stunning Performance That Could Worry Intel

Benchmark outcomes have leaked into on-line databases revealing the efficiency of AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor. Briefly, this could possibly be the must-have processor of 2023.

In reality, the information reveals the Ryzen 9 7950X3D is on common 16 p.c quicker than the Ryzen 9 7950X in video games and 6 p.c quicker than the Core i9-13900K utilizing an Nvidia RTX 4090.

The outcomes, obtained from Hd-tecnologia.com and its copy of an AMD overview information, present it to supply related efficiency to the Ryzen 9 7950X and Intel Core i9-13900K exterior of video games, not falling too far behind regardless of what are anticipated to be decrease multi-threaded frequencies.

Hd-tecnologia.com has leaked benchmark outcomes for the Ryzen 9 7950X3D https://www.hd-tecnologia.com/

The outcomes additionally present it to supply related efficiency to the Ryzen 9 7950X and Intel Core i9-13900K exterior of video games too. The brand new mannequin options 3D V-Cache, which AMD claims will enhance efficiency and certain imply the brand new vary of processors launching this month would be the quickest general in video games.

Recreation benchmarks for AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X3D have leaked AMD

Its predecessor, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, additionally noticed a giant enhance to video games, however as a consequence of considerably decrease frequencies too, it was typically slower than less expensive processors in non-gaming duties.

Critically, in contrast to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D would not appear to be a lot slower than the Ryzen 9 7950X exterior of video games. As a result of excessive working temperatures with the 3D V-Cache stacked on high of present parts within the processor die, AMD needed to reign in frequencies for the older X3D processor.

This meant that in the event you wanted an incredible all-rounder or have been an off-the-cuff gamer, however wanted respectable multi-threaded efficiency, different processors could be a greater possibility.

Above we are able to see Geekbench and Cinebench scores from the leak. The Ryzen 9 7950X3D would not fall that fats behind the Ryzen 9 7950X in multi-threaded workloads, though the Core i9-13900K was noticeably quicker in Cinebench – this determine was obtained utilizing my very own check system somewhat than AMD’s numbers.

The outcomes above level on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D being a implausible all-rounder. You’d hope so too with its $699 price ticket, however if you’d like one of the best gaming CPU and one that may beat something besides the Core i9-13900K and Ryzen 9 7950X in multi-threaded workloads, this could possibly be the CPU for you.

The brand new processor is because of be out there subsequent week on February 28th together with the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D following in April.

