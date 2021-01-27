Massage Guns Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 10% by 2028 owing to rising Demand for Personal Fitness Products, says Absolute Markets Insights

Personal fitness is a major part of healthcare that has grown in terms of awareness and focus from governing authorities and the general population. The impact of physical fitness has been observed to be beneficial for better health and has been encouraged from governing authorities and non-governing organizations such as the World Health Organization. These efforts have helped in increasing the adoption of various physical activities from people across various age groups that are advantageous for the improvement of specific systems of their body or a comprehensive improvement across the body. In the process of keeping oneself fit, there are numerous instances wherein people get affected with muscle pain. Taking professional help in such cases is one of the options, but in certain conditions, people are looking for innovative alternatives to the traditional approach. The concept of percussion therapy has been notable in helping patients with ailments including muscle pain over the years. This is where the development of massage guns took place and has led various users to self-administer care using ergonomic products.

The operation of massage guns is based on the principles of percussion therapy. Percussion therapy has risen in prominence as a viable alternative to vibration therapy. Vibration therapy includes the usage of devices which induce vibrations near the surface of the patient’s body. This can lead to relaxation to some extent, but the human body can detect the behavior of the vibrating instrument and leads to counter the same by numbing the area of the body which is subjected to vibrations. This leads to ineffective pain relief and can cause other effects for the user. In addition to this, since the depth of action for the vibration therapy is low, the efficiency of the therapy also is observed to be low. These inadequacies are targeted through the use of percussion therapy. Massage guns from various Massage Guns Market participants utilize the principles of percussion therapy to provide dedicated pulses of around 22 – 40 Hz frequency with depth of around 15 – 20 mm which help in inducing better blood flow in the user’s body and helps in soothing the muscle pain. These characteristics of the massage guns have made them grow in popularity not only among elite athletes but also among fitness amateurs.

The users for the Massage Guns Market offerings have been seen to range from amateurs to professional athletes. This provides the spread of application for the product among the user base. Athletes are observed to undergo more instances of muscle pain as compared to other users owing to the greater fitness regimen which they have to undertake for improve in their sport. This leads to higher demand from this user base for the Massage Guns Market offerings. In addition to this, the trend of shifting towards fitness activities is observed to be growing among amateurs. The cases related to muscle discomfort are observed across a variety of instances across their training plan. This creates ample opportunity for the user to look for muscle relief solutions. Furthermore, practitioners of physiotherapy have also shown positive outlook towards the adoption of market offerings owing to significant benefits related to the product usage across various patient groups. These elements are expected to help the growth of the market in the coming years.

The growing cases related to the novel coronavirus across various regions had alerted governing authorities to limit the travel of their population on the domestic and international level. Lockdowns were enforced across various countries in order to limit the spread of the virus. These initiatives had adversely affected the access to people for various public places including parks, auditoriums, big box stores, and recreational activities including sports parks, stadiums, and gymnasiums, among others. Gyms and workout venues have been observed to have record low attendances due to the shutdowns in various regions. This led regular users to opt for other activities including home gyms, alternative workouts, and physical training in the vicinity of their household. The sales figures of goods and services related to personal fitness and hygiene has indicated a positive outlook for numerous Massage Guns Market participants. Massage guns have been one of the significant revenue contributors in the personal fitness domain. The benefits provided through the market products along with dedicated efforts of the market participants towards enhancing the feature set of their offerings has led users to invest more towards massage guns. These initiatives of the companies in addition to focus on multichannel marketing for their products are expected to aid the growth of market revenue over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the massage guns market. The massage guns market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Global Massage Guns Market

By End Users

Individuals

Athletes

Trainers

Chiropractors

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



