Massage Franchises Market 2021-2028 booming services uplifting growth factors with Massage Envy, Hand & Stone, Elements Therapeutic Massage, SPASO ZEN, SPA VILLA, Spry Babies, The leisure spa
The health benefits of massage aren’t limited to tackling strained knees and tension headaches. The massage industry has been working hard to spread the good news of the many health benefits people can reap from getting a regular massage.
People use massage for a variety of health-related purposes, including to relieve pain, rehabilitate sports injuries, reduce stress, increase relaxation, address anxiety and depression, and aid general wellness.
The American massage industry saw booming growth from 2014 to 2019, increasing an average of 4.7%, faster than the overall consumer goods and services sector. This created an industry worth $15.5 billion, with 367,502 people employed by 245,230 businesses. As the high ratio of businesses to employees shows, this is a highly fragmented industry, dominated by small businesses and lone operators.
While customers receive massages in a variety of venues including hotels and spas, specialist locations are the most popular. According to a survey, 38% of massage consumers went to a massage therapist’s office, and 19% had been to a franchise or chain.
Key Players:
- Massage Envy
- Hand & Stone
- Elements Therapeutic Massage, Inc
- SPASO ZEN
- SPA VILLA
- Spry Babies
- The leisure spa
- Massage Heights
- MassageLuXe
- The Woodhouse Day Spa
- LaVida Massage
- Massage Green Spa
The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Massage Franchises Market and details about the surging demand in this area.
Massage Franchises Market Report Segment: by subscription type
- Weekly
- Monthly
- Yearly
Massage Franchises Market Report Segment: by franchise type
- Business format franchises
- Product franchises, or Single operator franchises
- Manufacturing franchises
Massage Franchises Market Report Segment: by types
- Herbal and Medicinal
- Age (child, adults, old)
Massage Franchises Market Report Segment: by region
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Massage Franchises is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.
