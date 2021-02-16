Mass Spectrometry Software Market Business Opportunity 2020 – Top Companies Bruker, Adaptas Solutions, SpectralWorks, Advanced Chemistry Development

The mass spectrometry software market was valued at US$ 5,037.56 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8,541.36 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Mass spectrometry software helps in collecting various digital instruments and tools that provide several features and benefits for mass spectrometry processes. Mass spectrometry software helps in data analyzing through it specialized tools and help identify protein biomarkers and protein deviations better.

The scope of the mass spectrometry software market includes deployment type, application, and region. The market for mass spectrometry software is analyzed based on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the mass spectrometry software market emphasizing on various parameters, such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world.

Waters Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Sciex (Danaher Corporation); Advanced Chemistry Development; Bruker; Adaptas Solutions; SpectralWorks Ltd.; Shimadzu Scientific Instruments; and PerkinElmer, Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the mass spectrometry software market.

Factors, such as increasing applications of genomics and proteomics and growing software launches, are expected to propel the growth of the market. However, challenges associated with mass spectrometry software such as handling systems, scarcity of skilled professionals for reading the correct data and analysis, and workflow management, are the major factor hindering the market growth.

In the future, there would be continuing evolution of mass spectrometry, which is expected to drive the demand for powerful software, solutions, or platforms. Growing applications of proteomics are significantly contributing to the upgrading of mass spectrometry software, as it requires more sensitive and shortcut protocols to analyze the research studies. In addition, there is a significant growth in demand for diagnosis and treatment of genetic, rare genetic disorders, cancer, and other chronic diseases that require fully automated systems. Therefore, clinical research is likely to continue using mass spectrometry for clinical diagnosis.

Moreover, factors, such as rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing demand for immunoassays for diagnosing, and increasing technology development, are expected to evolve mass spectrometry and its software. Hence, it is expected that the healthcare industry would experience highly automated technologies with various features that are suitable for medical devices. These technologies are compatible for both laboratory and laboratory free applications in the near future.

