Mass protests against President Bolsonaro | free press

Many Brazilians have enough. Tens of thousands take to the streets to demand better protection from Corona – and the impeachment of their president, who is considered a major trivializer.

Rio de Janeiro (dpa) – Tens of thousands of people in Brazil protested President Jair Bolsonaro and his corona policy with mass demonstrations across the country.

Protesters took to the streets on Saturday in several dozen cities – from the hot and humid Amazon region in the north to the cool autumn in the south. Her demands include the immediate impeachment of the right-wing populist head of state, more vaccines against the virus and an increase in social assistance in times of the pandemic.

There was no reliable information about the number of participants. Demonstrations took place in all 26 states and also in the metropolitan district of Brasília, according to Globo broadcaster. BBC Brasil spoke of demonstrations in at least 180 cities, including Brazilians abroad. There have long been allegations against Bolsonaro that he downplays the pandemic. The president currently has the worst approval ratings since he began his term in office in January 2018/19.

More than 461,000 corona deaths

The country of 210 million people is one of the states that has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. More than 461,000 people have now died with or from the virus. Only in the US is the number even higher. The seven-day incidence – or the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week – is currently just below 200.

Bolsonaro downplayed the pandemic from the start and spoke of a “gripinha” (“mild flu”). He infected himself in July 2020. He continues to reject protective measures – also for economic reasons. Meanwhile, the right-wing populist also doubts the usefulness of vaccinations. A parliamentary committee of inquiry is underway to manage the corona crisis.

In Rio de Janeiro, protesters marched from the statue of Zumbi de Palmares, a hero of the Afro-Brazilian human rights movement. In São Paulo, the largest city in the country, the central Paulista Avenue was packed with people. In Recife, in the northeast, police used rubber bullets and tear gas. In Maceió, also in the northeast, protesters wore syringe models labeled “Down with Bolsonaro” and “Vaccination Yes.”

