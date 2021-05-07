“Mass Notification Systems Market”: Trend, Share, Growth Factors, SWOT Analysis and Top Players

By focusing on all the necessities and requirements of the businesses for achieving successful business growth, the Mass Notification Systems Market report is generated. Company snapshots, geographical presence, product portfolio, and recent developments are taken into consideration for studying the company profiles. This research study helps the customer understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. What is more, systemic company profiles covered in the Mass Notification Systems Market report also explain recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that are employed by several key players and brands.

Mass Notification Systems Market

The MNS market is dominated by a few globally established players such as:

IBM (US), Google (US), Motorola Solutions (US), BlackBerry (US), Eaton (Ireland), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Everbridge (US), Blackboard (US), Desktop Alert (US), OnSolve (US), Singlewire Software (US), xMatters (US), Regroup Mass Notification (US), Alertus (US), Johnson Controls (US), Federal Signal Corporation (US), Rave Mobile Safety (US), and AlertFind (US), ATI Systems (US), CrisisGo (US), Omnilert (US), Catalyst Technologies (Australia), Omnigo (US), and Klaxon (UK).

“High adoption of MNS across hospitals and medical facilities is set to drive the MNS market.”

The global MNS market size is projected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2020 to USD 27.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period. MNS solutions offer the ability to designate different groups so companies can reach the right people with the right message quickly. Organizations can create a group for different shifts so if someone tests positive for COVID-19, they can alert people who may have been working the same shift. This helps alert people about potential exposure, without causing panic with those who were not working at the time. This functionality can also extend to creating groups and zones for particular areas. If only one building or floor was exposed, it might only be necessary to alert people who were in the same area.

Moreover, being able to reach people via on-premises and mobile devices with health and safety information and new procedures due to the pandemic, helps minimize confusion and disruptions. Therefore, many organizations are utilizing MNS to share critical information with people in a timely manner. As local regulations change, the versatility of mass notifications can expand beyond simple alerting to help notify about events that impact their wellbeing. In this blog post, we’ll outline three practical use cases for mass notification during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Business Continuity and Management: The fastest-growing segment of the MNS market, by application”

Businesses across the world experience unexpected events that can hamper normal business operations and these events can occur at any given time. Business continuity and management teams of SMEs or large enterprises depend on an efficient MNS solution that is implemented on-premises or in the enterprise cloud to help conduct business operations as usual. MNS solutions help incident response teams within an organization to report to, in case of any potential crisis and communicate and notify employees and higher management with necessary guidelines that need to be followed to address the crisis. Real-time notifications help businesses to continue their business operations until the disruptions are eliminated. Sending alerts with the help of MNS in the initial stage of any business interruption becomes critical for the business to prevent loss of life and business-critical resources. Various internal departments within an enterprises such as IT, facility management, HR teams, payroll teams as well as security teams utilize MNS solutions to broadcast messages to the right recipients at the right time, further helping the business and its management to continue its operations.

“Large Enterprises: The largest growing segment of the MNS market.”

Large enterprises need complex and highly scalable security systems and services as compared to SMEs. These customers operate across multiple locations in different geographies; hence, they require a solution, which offers elevated integration capabilities and is capable of large-scale seamless integration of security operations. In addition to network infrastructure complexity and requirements, large enterprises are at high risk for breaches and other cyber and physical crimes. The combination of the complexity and high risks require large systems that are fully integrated and can utilize the best and utmost reliable technology. Large enterprises have started adopting cloud-based MNS and services, owing to the scalability and real-time decision-making capabilities it offers to them. The adoption of an MNS enables enterprises to mitigate and manage risks. These systems help notify personnel beforehand, which helps avoid damages and the related costs as well as increases the overall RoI..

“APAC: The fastest growing region in the MNS market.”

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for MNS solution and services. Growing economies in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the MNS solution and services in APAC region. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

