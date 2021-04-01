Mass Notification Systems Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

The global mass notification systems market size reached USD 7.95 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 19.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is expected to be driven to a significant extent by increasing government focus towards public safety. Increasing deployment of IP-based notification devices is expected to further propel global mass notification systems market growth going ahead. Increasing adoption of mass notification systems in the education sector is expected to augment growth of the global mass notification systems market in the near future.

In terms of revenue share, the public warnings & alerting segment is expected to lead among other application segments over the forecast period due to rising adoption of mass notification systems in various industries to deliver a particular message to many people via multiple devices.

Global Mass Notification Systems Market COVID-19 Analysis

The report offers an extensive analysis of the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. The research study considers the COVID-19 pandemic a key growth influencing factor. The pandemic has negatively impacted the Mass Notification Systems industry through disruptions in global supply chains and grueling economic conditions. The report extensively analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Mass Notification Systems market on a global as well as regional scale.

The global Mass Notification Systems market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Mass Notification Systems industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Mass Notification Systems market.

Key players in the market include Blackboard Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Siemens AG, Everbridge, Inc., OnSolve, LLC, Singlewire Software, LLC, and xMatters, Inc.

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Mass Notification Systems market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Services Hardware Solutions

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Wide-Area In-Building Distributed Recipient

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) On-premises Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Public Warnings & Alerting Emergency Response Business Continuity

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Government IT and telecom Healthcare Education Transportation & Logistics Commercial Others



The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global Mass Notification Systems market scenario pertaining to market value, volume, production and consumption rates, and market segmentation based on types, regions, and applications.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



