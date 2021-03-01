Mass Notification Systems Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Honeywell International Inc, Eaton Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc.

The report titled “Mass Notification Systems Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The mass notification systems market has registered a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period, 2021 – 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Mass Notification Systems Market: – Honeywell International Inc, Eaton Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., BlackBerry AtHoc Inc., Blackboard Inc., Everbridge Inc., OnSolve LLC, HipLink Software, Signal Communications Corporation, Siemens AG, Alertus Technologies, LLC

Industry News and Developments:

– July 2019 – KOVA Corp. announced a partnership with Everbridge. Through this partnership, KOVA is integrating its Emergency Alert Notification System, KEANS with Everbridge’s MNS. KEANS is a VoIP-based crash phone system that, united with Everbridge tech, will allow emergency management agencies and other organizations the ability to send out notifications using a wide variety of communication channels.

Market Overview:

– The concern regarding public security has expanded over the previous decade, as individuals are defied with various hazardous situations from artificial and regular emergencies. The loss of life and damage to property is enormous, in the case of any destructive event.

– Most of the nations across the world have different rules and regulations for the management of Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) incidents and industrial accidents, and a separate and dedicated infrastructure to maintain public safety and security, which is anticipated to support the growth of mass notification systems (MNS).

– There has been more comprehensive awareness among governments to improve safety and security for their citizens. Due to this, the public safety departments are synchronizing their activities with the investigation bureaus, crime labs, first responders, division of fire safety, commercial carriers, law enforcement agencies, public transportation officials, and other similar divisions to provide seamless services to panic-stricken masses in the event of an emergency.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Sector to be Benefited with MNS

– The digitally-connected environment and efficient clinical communication have become indispensable in the healthcare sector, which has a paved path for the growth of the MNS.

– MNS is a communication broadcast tool that can simultaneously contact large numbers of people with minimal effort on the part of the system administrator. In the healthcare sector, healthcare MNS serves two purposes of communicating routine messages for events, such as inventory counts and alerting staff, patients, and visitors to emergencies.

– Moreover, OSHA reported that from 2002 to 2013, incidents of serious workplace violence (those requiring days off for the injured worker to recuperate) were four times more common in healthcare than in the private industry on average. This is more than the retail trade, construction, and manufacturing industries combined.

– MNS can streamline diagnosis and treatment, allowing staff to begin care before patients arrive at hospitals. The Joint Commission reports that 37% of all sentinel events are caused by a communication or assessment issue.

North America to Hold the Largest Share

– The increasing demand for fast message delivery in emergency cases, development and adoption of pioneering technologies, and the presence of significant companies in this region are the major factors driving the market.

– Furthermore, the rising adoption of duress-based solutions in enterprises across education and healthcare end users is also contributing to the growth.

– In October 2017, Las Vegas witnessed the deadliest attack when a gunman fired over a thousand rounds from multiple weapons on concertgoers, killing 58 and injuring over 800, according to Omnilert LLC.

– More recently, the Valentine’s day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resulted in the deaths of 17 people. While there is no universally accepted definition of a mass shooting, there is no doubt that these large-scale acts of violence have increased in recent years.

