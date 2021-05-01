Mass gathering escalated again in Brussels City Park | Free press

A month ago, riots had shaken the Belgian capital. Now there is another illegal mass rally in Brussels, and again there are arguments.

Brussels (dpa) – An illegal mass rally has once again escalated in the Belgian capital Brussels. Countless people threw fireworks and bottles at the police on Saturday when the emergency services wanted to evacuate the Bois de la Cambre city park.

As a DPA reporter on site reported, there were hundreds of police officers in the park and several water cannons were also used. Emergency services also used tear gas. A helicopter circled the park.

The participants included many young people, but also a number of critics of the Corona measures. The event called “La Boum 2” was previously announced on Facebook, but has been banned by the authorities.

A similar illegal mass rally escalated in the popular city park in early April. At the time, following an internet call for police estimates, up to 2,000 people met and celebrated there in violation of Corona rules. The police cut off the event. There were violent arguments.

