Mason Jars Market Size, Share Industry Trends, Growth, Development Status, Future Plans Analysis by 2025

Global Mason Jars Market: Introduction

Mason jars are also known by the name cannon jars and ball jars. Mason jars are made up of glass and metal lids. Mason jars are mainly used in home canning and preserving food. Mason jars are widely used for packaging of food and other consumer goods. Home canning is one of the most efficient and sought after ways to preserve food and prevent bacterial growth. Mason jars are surrounded by special type of lids, which have a sticky compound that seals the jar and prevents the food from coming in contact with air. The glass possessed by mason jars is durable and higher heat resistance than conventional glass. In comparison to the other jars such as salad dressing jars, mayonnaise jars, and other jars, mason jars are more preferable by the customers because of their durability. The global mason jars market enjoys a wide consumer base, and have demand, across the globe. Therefore, the outlook for the global mason jars market, is expected to remain largely positive, over the forecast period.

Global Mason Jars Market: Dynamics

Due to increasing awareness regarding the efficiency of home canning process, the need for mason jars is likely to increase, among the consumers. Another important factor that leads to the rise in demand of the mason jars market is its consistent shape and consistent volume which affects the rate of heating of the food in the jar. It takes longer to heat the coldest point of the food to the desired temperature in larger volume jars than it does in small volume jars. Another factor that leads to the rise in demand for mason jars is their durability. In comparison with the other jars, mason jars comprise of heavy glass because of which there is less chance of breakage. Canning process can be performed in the metal containers as well as mason jars. However, there is significant preference for mason jars, as metal jars can be used only once, while mason jars can be used multiple times for canning process. This is one of the important factors that is expected to drive the demand for mason jars. Despite the favorable conditions for steady growth of the global mason jars market, there are certain factors that could hamper the growth. These include increasing preference for ready-meals, and growing adoption of the ‘on-the-go’ lifestyle.

Global Mason Jars Market: Segmentation

The global mason jars market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of capacity, the global mason jars market has been segmented as:

<4 oz

4 oz – 8 oz

8 oz – 12 oz

> 12 oz

Global Mason Jars Market: Geographical Outlook

The global Mason jars packaging market has been divided into seven regions as follows –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

North America is expected to account for the major share of the global mason jars market throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to experience maximum growth of the mason jars market and rapidly increasing population with an urban lifestyle. The Middle East & Africa (MEA) is also expected to achieve growth over the forecast period. Western Europe and Eastern Europe are expected to have a relatively slower growth than Asia Pacific region. Latin America is supposed to register a higher growth rate.

Global Mason Jars Market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global mason jars market are – The Jar Store, Fillmore Container, Plasdene Glass-Pak Pty Ltd., and others

