Mask requirement, but no lockdown in the fourth wave | free press

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) says protective measures to contain the pandemic will remain necessary in the fall and winter – but such a “drastic lockdown as in the second and third wave” will probably no longer be necessary. . So it says in a paper by Spahn before the states and the health committee of the Bundestag.

The minister thinks a fourth wave is on the way. But it is possible to “flatten them considerably and thus achieve a safe fall and winter 2021”: “The tools are there. We just have to use them.” It’s good, but not enough, that 73 percent of adults are now vaccinated. About 32 million citizens have not yet been vaccinated – including children under the age of 12 for whom there is no approved vaccine. That is why Spahn demands that the distancing and hygiene rules are observed: “The wearing of a medical protective mask is mandatory until spring 2022” – especially in local transport and retail and also for vaccinated and convalescent people. It is also important to test regularly in schools and nurseries. But Spahn wants to stop the free citizen tests by mid-October. These tests should then only be given to people under the age of 18 and pregnant women. Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) stressed that the tests should still be free for those who could not be vaccinated for medical reasons or for whom there is an acute suspicion of infection: “Free tests for those who refuse to vaccinate or those who are not vaccinated are not allowed to give permanently.”

According to Spahn’s concept, anyone who has not been vaccinated should expect to be subject to “further restrictions” again: these include in particular contact restrictions and the restriction of participation or the exclusion of unvaccinated persons from participation in events and in the catering industry. is such that vaccinated and convalescent people do not have to fulfill certain obligations, for example the obligation to test before entering the Federal Republic.

Unvaccinated people are three times more likely to get infected than vaccinated people

According to a recent British study, unvaccinated people are three times more likely to be infected with corona than fully vaccinated people. In the study by researchers from Imperial College London, 1.2 percent of 100,000 subjects in England tested positive for the virus, compared with just 0.4 percent of those who had been fully vaccinated.

Study leader Paul Elliot said: “These results confirm our previous data and show that complete vaccination offers good protection against infection.” However, because no vaccine is one hundred percent effective, there is still a certain risk of getting infected even for those who have been vaccinated. The study, led at Imperial College London, regularly conducts series of tests on randomly selected samples in England.

In their evaluation, the researchers also found signs that vaccinated infected people are also less likely to infect other people because their viral load could be lower. 100 percent of the samples analyzed in the study were cases of the delta variant, which is now widespread in Britain.

Other researchers had previously looked at the vaccine effect in view of a corona disease. For example, a team led by Jamie Lopez Bernal of the public health authority in England found that vaccines against the delta variant were slightly less effective. (dpa)