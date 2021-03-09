Mask affair: review procedure against Löbel | Free press

He has already resigned from the CDU. He has already resigned his mandate in the Bundestag. But for Nikolas Löbel, the mask affair is not over yet.

Stuttgart (dpa) – Following questionable deals with corona masks, the Mannheim prosecutor has launched a review lawsuit against former Mannheim CDU Bundestag member Nikolas Löbel.

The authority announced this to the “Mannheimer Morgen”. In addition, several reports were received against Löbel, a spokesman for the court of the German news agency confirmed. It is now examined whether there is sufficient initial suspicion to initiate an investigation procedure.

Löbel’s company is said to have collected about 250,000 euros in commissions because it negotiated purchase contracts for corona protective masks between a supplier from Baden-Württemberg and two private companies in Heidelberg and Mannheim. After severe criticism, Löbel resigned from the CDU on Monday and immediately withdrew from parliament. In addition to Löbel, Member of Parliament Georg Nüßlein ran into the mask affair.

