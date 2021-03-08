Mask affair: Parliamentary group of the Union to investigate further cases | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The affair over the profits of members of the Bundestag in the purchase of Corona protection masks is putting a lot of pressure on the Union shortly before major state elections.

MPs Georg Nüßlein (CSU) and Nikolas Löbel (CDU) have announced their departure from the Union fraction, but want to keep their mandate, although the party and the group leadership are demanding their withdrawal. Both are said to have collected six-figure commissions for the intermediary trade in mask shops. Group leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) does not rule out that there are more such cases in their own ranks.

“We will use the next few days to clear up any doubts accordingly, as we also believe we are guilty,” Brinkhaus said in the ARD. It cannot be that MPs have enriched themselves in the country’s worst crisis. “We are not only discussing, we are also asking for appropriate information.”

Brinkhaus asked Nüßlein and Löbel to give up their mandate immediately. CDU boss Armin Laschet expressed the same way: Anyone who does business with the protection of people in crisis is not a representative of the people, Laschet told ARD Capital Studio. “And he must leave Parliament as soon as possible.” CSU boss Markus Söder tweeted, “Everyone involved should immediately clear the table and draw fundamental conclusions.”

CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak also called on Löbel and Nüßlein to leave the Bundestag immediately. “Such behavior is indecent and we are ashamed,” he said on “Bild Live”. ‘And if you’ve raised your hand like that, you should quit. I am speaking here on behalf of the whole party: both must now take the step. “

With the affair shortly before the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, the Union is in increasing difficulty. Nüßlein and Löbel have announced that they are no longer running for the Bundestag elections in September, but they want to remain in the Bundestag for the coming months. Both announced their departure from the group.

He thinks that is wrong, Brinkhaus said, but admitted that the group’s hands were tied: “We have a grip on who is a member of the parliamentary group, we have no idea who is a member of the German Bundestag,” he said. . . “It is now a moral question for both colleagues how to deal with it.”

The Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office is, among other things, investigating Nüßlein because of the initial suspicion of bribery and bribery of elected officials. The CSU politician had already announced on Friday that he was stepping down from his position as a parliamentary deputy to the Union and would no longer be a candidate for the Bundestag.

On Sunday evening, Nüßlein said through his lawyer: “My person’s public prejudice has reached a level that is unbearable for me, but especially for my party.” To avert the disadvantages of the CSU, he resigned from the group with immediate effect, but wanted to keep his mandate until the end of the election period. “I combine this with the expectation that the initial suspicion of crimes against me will be rebutted while I am a member of the German Bundestag.”

Löbel admitted to participating in controversial cases with corona protective masks on Friday. His company received commissions of around $ 250,000 for negotiating mask purchase contracts between a supplier and two private companies. In a first step, Löbel had only withdrawn from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag. On Sunday morning, the 34-year-old announced that he would resign at the end of August and immediately leave the union faction.

Lars Klingbeil, general secretary of the SPD, said the behavior of Löbel and Nüßlein has damaged confidence in politics as a whole. “That is why it is absolutely correct that they should both resign their mandates immediately,” he said on “Bild Live”. Klingbeil also asked them to transfer the profits they would have made from the brokerage of mask deals. It’s about “personal enrichment,” he said. “And this money must be returned. I expect that. “

Green leader Robert Habeck sees a fundamental problem in the Union in view of the affair. “Neither side is immune to individual cases of personal missteps. But in the case of the Union, there is a lot of evidence that it is a structural and systematic problem, ”said Habeck of the dpa. “This reveals a crude understanding of power among the CDU and CSU that damages trust in the integrity of democratic institutions.” The processes should be processed systematically. “Now everything should be on the table – and now means now.”