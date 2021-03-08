Mask affair: MP Nüßlein resigns from the CSU | Free press

Berlin / Mannheim / Munich (dpa) – In the end, the enormous pressure from the party and the group leadership worked: the two main actors in the affair of politicians are about corona masks, the Mannheim CDU member of the Bundestag Nikolas Löbel and his CSU colleague Georg Nüßlein, have drawn further consequences.

Both have resigned from their party. Löbel also immediately withdrew from parliament. “In order to prevent further damage to my party, I am resigning from my Bundestag mandate with immediate effect,” he said. The CSU again demanded this from its MP Nüßlein.

The leadership of the Union parliamentary group announced extensive measures to MEPs to prevent a recurrence of such events. “As a parliamentary group, we will give ourselves a code of conduct that goes far beyond what is legally expected of members of the German Bundestag,” said a letter from Group Chairman Ralph Brinkhaus and CSU Group Leader Alexander Dobrindt to union members. . It is available for the German news agency in Berlin.

Löbel had confirmed participation in companies with corona protective masks. His company collected commissions of around 250,000 euros to negotiate mask purchase contracts between a Baden-Württemberg supplier and two private companies in Heidelberg and Mannheim. The CDU politician had initially withdrawn from the Bundestag’s foreign affairs committee. Over the weekend, he announced that he would immediately end his membership of the CDU / CSU faction, step down from his parliamentary mandate at the end of August and no longer run for the next Bundestag.

The Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Nüßlein based on the initial suspicion of bribery in connection with the purchase of masks. Nüßlein had initially retired from his position as Vice-President of the Union Group. On Friday, his attorney announced that the 51-year-old would be withdrawing from federal politics due to the corruption investigations and would not re-run in the general election. He resigns from the parliamentary group.

The party leaders of the CDU and CSU, as well as the parliamentary group leaders, had put enormous pressure on the two MPs to leave the Bundestag immediately last weekend. “Anyone who tries to earn money for themselves as a representative in this crisis should immediately leave parliament,” CDU president Armin Laschet told the “Südkurier”. Union leader Brinkhaus demanded Sunday evening in the ARD’s “report from Berlin”, “that they both give up their parliamentary mandates”.

In the case of Nüßlein, the CSU confirmed its demand on Monday after Löbel’s resignation: “I believe that a clear cut is better than an extension,” said party leader Markus Söder in Munich. Löbel’s way is clearly the better. “I would like a mandate job better now.” Leaving the party, CSU Secretary General Markus Blume said on Monday, “This move was inevitable, also to prevent further damage to the CSU.”

The affair hits the Union at the worst possible time. The super election year 2021 will have its first peak on Sunday with the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate. According to the ZDF “Politbarometer” last Friday, the CDU is threatened with a double bankruptcy. In Baden-Württemberg it could fly out of the green-black state government of Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), in Rhineland-Palatinate it will probably not be able to replace the red-yellow-green traffic light of Malu Dreyer (SPD).

In Berlin, the motto is: maximum damage limitation. One must now “clean up” and with “zero tolerance”, is heard by the group of the Union. The CDU said Monday that Löbel had also refrained from indirect pressure on Laschet for his mandate. He was threatened with expulsion from the party.

Brinkhaus and Dobrindt announced in their letter to the MPs: “We will take measures to clarify whether other members of the Bundestag have received benefits for the purchase of protective equipment or the like. Anyone who has tried to benefit financially from the emergency created by the pandemic by purchasing protective equipment does not belong with us. ‘

It also says: “ We will introduce a regime of requirements and sanctions within our parliamentary group that clearly defines what behavior we expect from a CDU / CSU member of the Bundestag, what ancillary activities are compatible with membership of our parliamentary group and which not. “The group leadership will also immediately submit proposals for more transparency in side activities.” In addition, we want to significantly lower the limit of 10,000 euros above which party donations must be reported in the party reports.

It is becoming clear that the top of the parliamentary group wants to take action to counter the impression – particularly fatal during the election campaign – that the Union is a corrupt group. On Twitter it says like this: “You are the association of black cash registers, bimbes and amigos.”

But the CDU and CSU probably won’t solve the problem as quickly. The vice-chairman of the left-wing parliamentary group, Fabio De Masi, called on Monday for a “special agent of the Bundestag”. The AfD chairman Tino Chrupalla suggested that the president of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). And FDP chief Christian Lindner advised the CDU and CSU on RTL / n-TV’s “early start” to “demand a special investigator who, with special powers and access to files, creates transparency and clarity as an independent personality.”

Health Minister Jens Spahn wants to create transparency, at least from the Bundestag. He wants to disclose the names of all MPs who appeared to his ministry when purchasing corona-protective masks. “We want to enable full transparency in an orderly process,” the CDU politician told the editorial network Germany.

The SPD and FDP factions have already ruled out such transactions before their MPs. “There is no evidence that there have been instances of unethical behavior in the FDP group, as in the Union, or even mere instances of doubt,” Parliamentary Director Florian Toncar told Funke media group newspapers.