Mask affair: investigation into Löbel discontinued | free press

The company received 250,000 euros from Nikolas Löbel as a commission for mask deals. The former member of the Bundestag resigned from his seat – but he did not break the law on parliament.

Berlin / Mannheim (dpa) – According to the Bundestag government, Nikolas Löbel has not violated the law of representatives in the mask affair and is allowed to keep his assignments.

The ex-member of the Bundestag and former CDU politician from Mannheim passed an examination procedure by the government of the Bundestag without any problems. First of all, the “Mannheimer Morgen” reported about it. The administration on Wednesday confirmed the completion of the procedure, referring to paragraph 44a in the law on deputies, which regulates contributions to MPs.

This law considers the acceptance of pecuniary or pecuniary benefits as inadmissible, which are granted only to induce the MPs to represent the interests of the donors in the Bundestag. Nor is it permitted to accept money or gifts of value in kind to Members of Parliament which are given without reasonable consideration. Löbel was not accused of such violations, the Bundestag government said.

The mask affair involved commissions of around 250,000 euros for Löbel’s company. She is said to have collected the money because she brokered purchase contracts for corona protective masks between a supplier from Baden-Württemberg and two private companies in Heidelberg and Mannheim. Politicians and citizens had asked Löbel to return or donate the money.