Mask affair: arrest warrant in Bavaria | Free press

Munich / Erfurt (dpa) – In the Union affair on cases involving corona protective masks, the investigations have taken on new dimensions. The Bavarian Public Prosecution Service has for the first time obtained an arrest warrant against an accused who is clearly not a politician.

In the meantime, an investigation is being opened in Thuringia into the former CDU member of the Bundestag Mark Hauptmann on suspicion of bribing elected officials. In that context, the former offices and living quarters of the CDU politician were searched on Thursday.

In the Bavarian proceedings, ex-Minister of Justice Alfred Sauter (CSU) and Bundestag member Georg Nüßlein, who has left the CSU, are being investigated on suspicion of corruption. As a spokesperson for the Attorney General explained on Thursday, the warrant now issued is not directed against Sauter or Nüßlein.

The investigation is also ongoing here into suspicion of corruption and bribery of elected officials. It is about the suspicion that Nüßlein and the Bavarian Member of Parliament Sauter have spread out in the Corona crisis to broker contracts for respiratory masks to the public sector. Both have denied the allegations. The other three defendants in the trial are two businessmen and a tax advisor. The investigators have not provided any further information as to who the warrant was issued against.

The prosecutor’s office had obtained the arrest warrant on Wednesday “for urgent suspicion and the existence of grounds for arrest” at the higher regional court in Munich, and the suspect was arrested on Thursday. In addition, the prosecutor’s office has now “taken measures to safeguard assets on a large scale,” said its own statements.

In Thuringia, state criminal police searched the former constituencies of ex-MP Hauptmann and several CDU district offices on Thursday, as announced by the Thuringian prosecutor’s office. Hauptmann’s office in the Bundestag and his living quarters in Thuringia and Brandenburg were also searched, as well as a company in the Frankfurt am Main area.

She is said to have paid the politician money for entering into deals with corona protective masks. According to the investigating authority, this is “a high amount of six figures in euros”. The company is also under investigation – for suspected bribery of elected officials. In a newspaper interview, Hauptmann denied that he had received any money for the mediation. He is said to have transported the masks to districts in Thuringia, among other places.

The preliminary investigation against the 36-year-old has been running since Saturday – a day after Hauptmann left the Bundestag. The reason was the allegations made by the lobby, which made the mask shops known. “We assure the researchers of our unlimited support,” said Christian Herrgott, secretary general of the Thuringia CDU.

The so-called mask affair has plunged the parties in the Union into a deep crisis. Former Bundestag CDU member Nikolas Löbel also received a commission for a mask company. He has since resigned from the CDU and has resigned his parliamentary mandate. Because of the affair, the CDU and CSU want to tighten the transparency rules for MPs.