Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales PC release date revealed

After Peter Parker’s grand debut just a few months again, Miles Morales’ Spider-Man is formally swinging to the PC platform this November. The sport brings a complete new set of options to the platform, together with ray-tracing, unlocked framerate, ultrawide assist, and Nvidia’s newest DLSS 3.

The sport was initially launched again in 2020, alongside the launch of the PS5. the sport is a standalone spin-off of Marvel’s Spider-Man, and follows the story of Miles Morales taking on the webbed mantle after the occasions of the final sport. from a gameplay perspective, it’s fairly much like its predecessor, but provides in new mechanics primarily based on Miles’ powers, bringing in a brand new depth.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales PC launches on November 18, 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales will debut on PC on November 18, 2022, through Steam and the Epic Video games Retailer, priced at $49.99 / €49.99, and is at present accessible for pre-order. Pre-ordering the sport will unlock the next content material early for gamers.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales PC pre-order bonus (Picture through PlayStation)

Two-suit pack, together with the T.R.A.C.Okay. Go well with, and Into the Spider-Verse Go well with

Early entry to the Gravity Effectively gadget

Three Talent Factors to unlock some talents from the beginning of the sport

It ought to be famous that the above talked about fits and devices usually are not unique to pre-order, and gamers will be capable of unlock them in-game as they make progress.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales PC options and system requirments

With the leap to PC, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales brings a complete set of latest options unique to the platform. Much like earlier PlayStation PC titles, the sport will characteristic widescreen show assist, together with an unlocked framerate, which can vastly profit fast-paced titles like Spider-Man Miles Morales.

The sport may even characteristic ray-traced reflection and ray-traced shadow, in addition to Nvidia’s Reflex, DLAA, and DLSS, together with the not too long ago unveiled DLSS 3. from a system requirement perspective, it’s fairly corresponding to earlier PlayStation PC titles.

Whereas the sport itself seems to be ‘superb’, the system necessities usually are not that top. Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales requires a minimal of GTX 950 from 2015 or a GTX 1060 from 2016, for a really helpful efficiency of 1080p 60 FPS.

Shifting on to the the ray-tracing, that low system requirement paradime shifts, as the sport recommends a minimuon of RTX 3070 for at least 1440p 60 FPS. Though the sport will definitely profit from DLSS 3, sadly that’s solely an RTX 40 collection unique.

Minimal

Common Efficiency: 720p @ 30 FPS

720p @ 30 FPS Graphic Presets: Very Low

Very Low GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equal

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equal CPU: Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equal

Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equal RAM: 8 GB

8 GB OS: Home windows 10 64-bit

Home windows 10 64-bit Storage:75 GB HDD

Beneficial

Common Efficiency: 1080p @ 60 FPS

1080p @ 60 FPS Graphic Presets: Medium

Medium GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 CPU: Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS: Home windows 10 64-bit

Home windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB SSD

Very Excessive

Common Efficiency: 4K @ 60 FPS

4K @ 60 FPS Graphic Presets: Very Excessive

Very Excessive GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT CPU: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS: Home windows 10 64-bit

Home windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB SSD

Wonderful Ray Tracing

Common Efficiency: 1440p @ 60 FPS / 4K @ 30 FPS

1440p @ 60 FPS / 4K @ 30 FPS Graphic Presets: Excessive Ray Tracing, Excessive

Excessive Ray Tracing, Excessive GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT CPU: Intel Core i5-11600Kor AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i5-11600Kor AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS: Home windows 10 64-bit

Home windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB SSD

Final Ray Tracing

Common Efficiency: 4K @ 60 FPS

4K @ 60 FPS Graphic Presets: Excessive Ray Tracing Very Excessive

Excessive Ray Tracing Very Excessive GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X RAM: 32 GB

32 GB OS: Home windows 10 64-bit

Home windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB SSD

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales swings onto PC November 18. Full particulars on the PC options and pre-purchase bonuses: play.st/3eu7tHO Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales swings onto PC November 18. Full particulars on the PC options and pre-purchase bonuses: play.st/3eu7tHO https://t.co/kv0PPZ4ueI

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales PC releases on November 18, 2022, and followers can pre-order in the present day on Steam and Epic Video games Retailer to get early entry to the pre-order bonuses.

Edited by Suryadeepto Sengupta



