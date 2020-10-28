Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales: A First Super Villain Confirmed

The Insomniac Games standalone is expected to be released on November 12th on PS4 and November 19th on PS5, gradually confirming the presence of another well-known super villain from the character’s universe …

Insomniac Games is adding to the heat as the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales approaches next month. If the handyman (the hobbyist in English) was supposed to be the superhero’s main antagonist, the developers have so far been discreet about the possible presence of other enemies for our Spider-Man.

On Twitter, the official Marvel account published a variation on a cover of the comic book Amazing Spider-Man # 55, directed by Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales creative director Brian Horton. The image retweeted by Insomniac shows the hero’s spinning sense to be activated and, a few meters behind him, the Prowler who wants to attack him.

Fans may notice some design differences with the original version of the character in the comics. In the illustration proposed by Marvel and Insomniac, the Ranger appears in a completely different outfit, in particular, and appears to have given up the traditional purple color of his costume.

In the comics, the Ranger aka Aaron Davis is none other than Miles Morales’ uncle. A family bond that mixes with fate as it will be the source of the powers conferred on the young man. In fact, one day while visiting his uncle, Miles was bitten by a spider with certain mutations.

As a reminder, this is not the first appearance of the Ranger in the character adaptations of Miles Morales. In the acclaimed Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), audiences met the super villain with the voice of the excellent Mahershala Ali.