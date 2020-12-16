Marvelous Rise Of Temperature controlled Packaging Solutions for Pharmaceuticals Market Outlook And Forecast 2020 Due To Covid-19 Impact | Sonoco Products Company, Pelican Biothermal, Sofrigam SA Ltd., Cryopak

The Global Temperature controlled Packaging Solutions for Pharmaceuticals Market Study contains data that has been precisely analyzed in depth on the different models and factors influencing the industrial expansion of the Temperature controlled Packaging Solutions for Pharmaceuticals market. Temperature-controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals are an important tool in reducing the risk and maintaining quality of product throughout the supply chain process by stabilizing internal temperature. This system helps to safeguard shipments across every aspect of the medical supply chain. Some of the major application of temperature-controlled packaging solutions are inactive pharmaceutical ingredients with balanced temperature, vaccines, biological samples& products, clinical trials, and medical products with specific timeline requirements.The global temperature-controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals market is projected to reach US$ 7.3 billion by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2019 to 2027).

Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the Temperature controlled Packaging Solutions for Pharmaceuticals market Sonoco Products Company, Pelican Biothermal, Sofrigam SA Ltd., Cryopak, Cold Chain Technologies, Envirotainer Ltd., VA-Q-Tec AG, Inmark Packaging, American Aerogel Corporation

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solutions For Pharmaceuticals Market, By Product Type:

Insulated Shippers



Panels and Envelopes





EPS Foam Container





Fiberboard





Polyurethane (PUR)



Insulated Protective Shippers



Insulated Containers



Chest Style





Upright Style



Others (refrigerants, gel, icepacks, and phase change materials)

High investment and maintenance cost associated with the temperature controlled pharmaceutical packaging solution in pharmaceutical the industry is estimated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, various strict government legislations on the usage of certain types of pharmaceutical products for manufacturing temperature-controlled packaging solution is also expected to restrict the market growth of temperature-controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals.Adoption of new high performance convection systems that are efficient for warehousing and supply of pharmaceutical products is expected to offer new growth opportunity to the market of temperature-controlled packaging solutions in pharmaceutical industry. Rising usage of vacuum panel insulation with phase change materials can enhance the shelf life of stored pharmaceutical product. Therefore, the rising adoption of such advanced technologies in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to foster the market growth.Growing focus of manufacturer to use reusable packaging containers is projected to propel the market growth of temperature-controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals. Due to regulatory pressure and need to reduce the transportation costs, vendors are focusing on adopting reusable packaging container rather than one-way (disposable) systems as it reduces the usage of refrigerants and insulation products that are associated with ozone depletion and global warming. Aforementioned factors are projected to foster the market growth.

The report also covers a chronicled data of progressions and remedies inside the methodology examination of the Global Temperature controlled Packaging Solutions for Pharmaceuticals Market with a particular ultimate objective to tell the use of frontline inspiration for Sustainable Development.

