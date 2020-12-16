Marvelous Rise Of Bitumen Market Outlook And Forecast 2020 Due To Covid-19 Impact | Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total S.A., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

The Global Bitumen Market Study contains data that has been precisely analyzed in depth on the different models and factors influencing the industrial expansion of the Bitumen market. Bitumen is also referred to as asphalt compound that is obtained through distillation of crude oil that removes the lighter crude oil components such as diesel and gasoline, the heavier bitumen is left behind. Bitumen is consist of complex hydrocarbons and other compounds such as sulfur, calcium, iron, and oxygen. It is widely used as building materials and find application across construction and other industries. This material is mostly used in the road paving application as most of the roads are made up of bitumen or a mixture of bitumen and aggregates, this includes concrete.The global bitumen market is estimated to account for approximately US$ 121 Billion in terms of revenue volume by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2019-2027)

Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the Bitumen market Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total S.A., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Marathon Oil Corporation, Calumet Specialty Product Partners Ltd L.P, Chevron Texaco Corporation, and Nynas AB

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Bitumen market, By Product type : Paving Grade Hard Grade Oxidized Grade Bitumen Emulsion Polymer Modified



Global Bitumen market, By End User: Road Construction Waterproofing Others



Rising usage of bitumen in printing inks to provide dark and long-lasting inks is projected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Bitumen is mixed with the printing inks to attain dark and black colored oil which is mainly found in cheap black printing ink. Hence, rising application of bitumen in printing inks is expected to foster the market growth of the bitumen over the forecast timeframe.Increasing application of bitumen in anti-corrosive paints such as waterproofing of boats & ships and terraces is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period. Moreover, bitumen paints are also used in protective coatings, wood, steel, concrete, timber, and others. Hence, rising demand for anti-corrosive paints from end-use industries such as furniture, marine, aviation, and construction is expected to fuel the market growth of bitumen.

The report also covers a chronicled data of progressions and remedies inside the methodology examination of the Global Bitumen Market with a particular ultimate objective to tell the use of frontline inspiration for Sustainable Development.

