Marvel unveils first teaser, fans rage (15 tweets)

Marvel just released the first teaser for the Moon Knight series, which is slated for release in 2022. Good news for everyone who has been eagerly awaiting an adaptation of the reincarnation of the moon god Khonsu.

Moon Knight: Finally Here!

Many fans were wondering when we would hear from the Moon Knight character. Kevin Feige explained in 2018 that while the character so popular with comic book fans (and internet memes) would have a presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he didn’t know when. Because he announced at the time that it “would take between 5 and 15 years for it to arrive on our screens”.

Most likely, the MCU’s cinematic formula didn’t fit the character, who claims to be the reincarnation of an Egyptian god, where a Disney+ series lends itself more readily to bringing new, diverse characters into the film. Canon of the cinematic universe installed so far. The series also allowed us to learn more about many secondary characters and second knives of the MCU, such as Hawkeye or Falcon, who has become Captain America’s replacement. But officially today, Moon Knight will indeed hit the small screen in 2022.

Tune in MONDAY to watch the world premiere of the trailer for the all-new @disneyplus original series, #MoonKnight by @marvelstudios ud83cudf19 during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup on @espn/@abcnetwork. pic.twitter.com/p248BIAcM7

January 15, 2022

Tune in MONDAY to watch the world premiere of the trailer for the all-new Disney+ Original Series Moon Knight during the NFL Super Wild Card.

A teaser for the moonlight

Coincidentally, the first trailer for the Marvel series airs Monday morning during the NFL Super Wild Card playoffs, which also happens to be a full moon night in the United States. United! Tomorrow, therefore, we can see the trailer of Moon Knight and we may know the exact release date of the series. At the moment there are only a few rumors of a possible release for March 30, 2022.

Very little is known about the series so far. We know that it will be 6 episodes of 40 to 50 minutes and that certain iconic characters will be there, like Randall Spector (Ethan Hawke) or Anton Mogart (Gaspard Ulliel). As for the main character, it will be actor Oscar Isaac who will take on the role and he has been training hard to give the best possible performance. Immediately after the series was announced, fans on the social network Twitter immediately showed their approval, of which here is a small, not bug-picked, selection.

