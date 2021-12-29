Marvel thought of making MJ this superhero

We know Tom Holland has a tendency to drop bombs in interviews, and this is one of them. The actor actually revealed recently that his GM may have been a superhero, according to Marvel Studios’ original request. We take stock of the issue.

WARNING: This item contains loot for the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

An extremely important relationship in Spider-Man: No Way Home

During a recent interview with Zendaya on Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland revealed that there are plans to evolve MJ into a super-powered hero. Tom Holland and Zendaya have shared the screen since 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, playing a young couple through Spider-Man: Far From Home and then in the final installment of the MCU’s Spider-Man saga.

Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson is one of the young hero’s most capable friends. She quickly discovers Peter’s disappearance, reconstructs the truth and questions him about his heroic alter ego in Far From Home. MJ helped protect his friends from Mysterio, and Peter then involved him in finding the villains of the Multiverse in No Way Home. With MJ losing his memory at the end of No Way Home, their relationship is paramount throughout the film.

MJ the superhero?

In an interview with Russian entertainment show OK Na Svyazi, reporters asked Zendaya if she asked producers to turn MJ into a superhero. Zendaya replied that she hadn’t asked, but Tom Holland revealed that the producers had been planning to make their character a hero for some time. Zendaya then confessed that she preferred to leave the superpowers to Tom Holland and that she was pleased with her character. She also praised director Jon Watts for building the relationship between Peter, MJ and Ned so that two “normal” friends are essential for Peter.

Here’s the exact exchange after asking Zendaya if she’d like to turn her character into a superhero:

Zendaya: – “Oh no no no!”

Tom Holland: – “You tried it for a while, do you remember?”

Zendaya: Yes! I leave the role of the superhero to him. In fact, I’m very happy with MJ, the character she is and who she plays. And I think the special thing about what Jon does is to build this beautiful friendship and love between them and this beautiful love story that is out there, but also how he makes Spider-Man who saves the world needs help anyway. He can’t do it on his own, at the end of the day he’s just a young person trying to figure it out and that’s where Ned and MJ come in. You’re trying to help him find out. They are all very intelligent children, let’s not forget. They pool their heads, they are there for each other, and they support each other, so I’m perfectly fine to be part of a team.

Recall that Mary Jane Watson briefly had super powers in the comics similar to Spider-Man in the plot of the Spider Island comic series (2011) written by Dan Slott.

Then she put on the Iron Spider costume to fight the evil regent. Mary Jane also became the heroine named “Spinneret” in the comic series The Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows, in which she fought crime with Peter and his daughter Annie May Parker.

So it’s entirely conceivable that Marvel studios considered turning MJ into a superhero to make her look like the source material for the comics. However, if Marvel Studios, as revealed by Peter, had thought of turning MJ into a superhero, the fact that they wanted to keep her is surely the best decision there is. MJ’s intelligence, hidden compassion, and bravery make her one of Peter’s most valuable allies without the need for superpowers. Although her memories of Peter have since been erased, Holland’s Spider-Man wouldn’t be the character he is without her.

And you by your side, would you have preferred a powerful GM, as Marvel thought for a while? We’ll let you answer this question through our comment section and through our survey! And if you want to know what personality Aunt May might have had a gay relationship with in the movies, you can read our previous article on the subject.