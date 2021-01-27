Marvel Studios could reclaim Sony rights a lot faster than you think

As we impatiently wait for the release of Spider-Man 3, which brings together the various incarnations of Spider-Man, we learn today that Marvel Studios could regain the rights to the Spiderverse much faster than expected.

Disney rubs their hands together

The Spiderverse is perhaps the Disney Group’s biggest thorn, their biggest failure. While the acquisition of 21st Century Fox had allowed the big-eared studio to bring home the X-Men, Deadpool, and Fantastic 4, Disney doesn’t yet own all of the Marvel characters. His competitor Sony Pictures still owns the rights to Spider-Man and characters from the Spiderverse.

If Disney succeeds in signing an agreement with Sony Pictures that will allow them to incorporate the Spider-Man with Tom Holland into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that character sharing puts the studio in a delicate position. First, because Disney becomes addicted to the whims of another Hollywood major. Which Disney obviously can’t afford. Second, because Disney’s version of Spider-Man has a strong connection with characters not directed by Kevin Feige, the great architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fortunately, the group was able to acquire the rights to Spider-Man shortly. Daniel Richtman reveals that. According to the CNBC team member, Sony Japan could force Sony Pictures to sell the rights to the Spiderverse to Marvel Studios.

Indeed, the Covid-19 crisis has deeply angered the Hollywood majors, who have lost many markets through their imprisonment. Where the release of a blockbuster, even a bad one, was often synonymous with box office success, the pandemic makes the blockbuster market particularly unsafe and promised successes very often fail, as was the case with Christopher Nolan’s tenet. Suffice it to say that the studios are extremely cautious right now.

After harshly criticizing Warner’s management for its decision to release Tenet in the middle of a pandemic, Sony is preparing to give up its rights to the Spiderverse and sell them to Disney in case the next Spiderverse films, Venom: Let There, are released Should slaughter and Morbius fail.

However, while it is just a rumor at the moment (the news has not been confirmed by any serious medium), it can be remembered that Daniel Richtman is the origin of many rumors that have come to light. Right, starting with the return of Tobey Maguire.

Whatever it is, this rumor provides fresh evidence that this pandemic is very upset the little Hollywood world.